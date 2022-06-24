2022 Toyota Veloz Now Open For Booking in Malaysia - Est RM95,000

UMW Toyota Motor has announced that its all-new 2022 Toyota Veloz is now available for booking, just a few days before the end of June and the SST exemptions.

Launched in Indonesia back in November 2021 (and in Thailand in February 2022), the Toyota Veloz is the brand's latest seven-seater premium crossover that is replacing the Avanza.

2022 Toyota Veloz now open for booking!

Locally assembled, this B-segment MPV offers a 'dynamic design exuding its strong and progressive premium crossover character' paired with a larger interior space for enhanced comfort.

Regarded as the next evolution of the Avanza, the 2022 Toyota Veloz is powered by the 1.5-litre 2NR-VE engine (similar to the one found in the Perodua Myvi) and mated to a seven-speed CVT transmission with sequential shifting.

That's around 106PS and 138Nm of torque all being fed to the Veloz's new front-wheel-drive (FWD) platform and suspension adopted from the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA).

UMW Toyota Motor has also stated that the estimated price for the 2022 Toyota Veloz sits at RM95,000 (OTR without insurance). For that price, future customers will get: