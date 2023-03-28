2023 Hyundai Sonata unveiled - the sporty saviour of D-segment sedans?

Hyundai Motor Company has officially unveiled the design for its new 2023 Hyundai Sonata.

The facelifted eighth-generation midsize sedan model carries a lot more sporty features, particularly the exterior. Judging by the looks, does the Sonata have what it takes to convince the world that sedans are still very much cool compared to SUVs? We sure think so.

Looking at the front end of this new 'facelifted' 2023 Hyundai Sonata, the design evolution now consists of a more dynamic and low-slung proportion that's also elegant yet futuristically aggressive. Its most outstanding feature has to be the 'Seamless Horizon' full-width daytime-running lights that can also be found on the spaceship-like Hyundai Staria MPV.

Other features from the facelifted Hyundai Sonata based on the 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy are N Line-based exterior with a long bonnet and fastback roof line, hidden headlamps, a wide 'parametric jewel'-like grille, and other black garnishes to further accentuate the new Sonata's aggressive appearance.

The side and rear profiles have been enhanced with a few more sporty additions like the 19-inch wheels for the N Line variant, sleek rear spoiler, twin exhaust tips, and of course, the new rear H-lights that also span across the rear to give the 2023 Sonata a low yet wide stance that shouts 'high-performance'.

Step inside the cabin and you'll notice that this new facelift for the Sonata offers a more driver-centric layout (a good match for its sporty facade). For the first time in a Hyundai, a panoramic curved display is equipped that combines the 12.3-inch driver display and a similarly-sized infotainment system. Just like the Kia EV6, eh?

This 'floating' theme is further enhanced with the column-type shift-by-wire controller that's now behind the steering wheel and thanks to that, a very roomy and spacious centre console with an adjustable armrest, large-size cup holder, and tray.

The official launch will take place at the end of the month at the Seoul Mobility Show, where we will also get to see the full specs, trims, variants, and powertrains for the 2023 Hyundai Sonata. Stay tuned for more updates in the coming days.