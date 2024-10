The Porci Community recently hosted a vibrant gathering at the Olympic Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. With 30 Porsche cars and around 80 attendees, the event was marked by a special invitation extended to members of the Malaysia-Singapore Super Car Club (MSSCC) for a pre-session ahead of the highly anticipated Track Day at the Sepang International Circuit.

This pre-session served as a warm-up for the upcoming Sepang Track Day, scheduled for November 7, 2024. The Porci Community have brought in renowned brands like Michelin, Liqui Moly, and C-pos, alongside professional race track instructors, to offer Porsche owners valuable insights into track safety, driving techniques, and overall race track experience.

In addition to the training, Porci Community founder Edwin Liew is organising a relaxing hi-tea session, providing members with a chance to unwind between the activities.

At the pre-session this past weekend, gratitude was expressed to all partners and sponsors for their unwavering support, boding well for the upcoming event's smooth execution, with the community's active participation having played a significant role in its success.

Finally, a reminder: On Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 8 PM to 12 AM, the Porci Community will be hosting their grand event at the Sepang International Circuit. Porsche owners interested in joining can contact Edwin Liew at (+60) 13-204 6600 for more information.

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity!