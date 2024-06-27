Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Predict the Price of Your Vehicle
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Reviews
  4. 2024 Proton X90 vs Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - three-row showdown!

2024 Proton X90 vs Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - three-row showdown!

Reviews
 | 

2024 Proton X90 vs Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - three-row showdown!

SUVs are cool but those who are looking for more space and seating capacity have their eyes locked on three-row SUVs.

Pushing the 'crossover' term for something that can cater to the needs of those looking for a traditional-looking SUV as well as those wanting a space similar to an MPV, three-row SUVs are definitely a win-win.

Our buddy from WapCar, Adrian Chia, got his hands on two of the hottest three-row SUVs in the market right now - the 2024 Proton X90 and the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro.

Both are good choices when it comes to value-for-money picks, but which one is the one for you? Though similar on paper, there's more than just meets the eye.

Join Adrian as he takes you on an in-and-out comparison to find out!

 

Related Tags
Proton Proton X90 Proton X90 Flagship Chery Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Proton X90 vs Chery Tiggo 8 Pro
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now