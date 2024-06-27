2024 Proton X90 vs Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - three-row showdown!

SUVs are cool but those who are looking for more space and seating capacity have their eyes locked on three-row SUVs.

Pushing the 'crossover' term for something that can cater to the needs of those looking for a traditional-looking SUV as well as those wanting a space similar to an MPV, three-row SUVs are definitely a win-win.

Our buddy from WapCar, Adrian Chia, got his hands on two of the hottest three-row SUVs in the market right now - the 2024 Proton X90 and the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro.

Both are good choices when it comes to value-for-money picks, but which one is the one for you? Though similar on paper, there's more than just meets the eye.

Join Adrian as he takes you on an in-and-out comparison to find out!