Proton X90 - the perfect executive family car?

There are several SUVs that can be considered great vehicles for the whole family here in Malaysia, but if you're in the market for one that's packed with advanced features paired with a premium look and performance, the Proton X90 might just be 'the one'.

Launched back in May 2023, the Proton X90 burst into the scene as the brand's first-ever mild-hybrid three-row SUV. With over 4,200 units already sold since its debut, the Proton X90 has quickly established itself as the no.1 D-segment 3-row SUV in Malaysia. But what makes the X90 a compelling choice for families? Here is the list of reasons why the Proton X90 can be the perfect family car for you here in Malaysia.

1) Strong performance + fuel efficient

Jumping straight into the heart of the Proton X90, its 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder TGDi engine is paired with the 48V Electric Motor Synergy System. This mild-hybrid powertrain kicks things up to 190PS and 300Nm of torque.

This electrification adds 13PS and 45Nm more to the ICE engine but at the same time, improves the Proton X90's overall performance in terms of acceleration as well as CO2 emissions. In other words, it's more powerful and fuel efficient (by 15%) than the already impressive and hot-selling Proton X70.

2) Proton's iconic handling

The X90 also received Proton's famous ride and handling for enhanced comfort and stability. The suspension package offers a relaxed yet dynamic driving experience and the feeling is even more so when travelling long distances.

Rolling on 19-inch alloy wheels with the range-topping Proton X90 Flagship and Premium variants was surprisingly comfortable during our media drive to Ipoh, Perak and we can safely assume that the ride is just as luxurious with the 18-inch rims fitted to the Standard and Executive models.

We also expected some body roll when travelling through the trunk roads, but the Proton X90 was confident and stable throughout our journey. On the highway, it was smooth sailing all the way paired with very decent performance to boot - a result of Proton’s hard work for the X90’s chassis and suspension to suit Malaysian roads.

3) Luxurious space & interior

Space is abundant within the cabin of the Proton X90 and the only hard choice that you have to make is whether to opt for the seven-seater configuration or the more premium six-seater option.

The Standard, Executive, and Premium variants come with seven seats wrapped in different materials (Fabric, Leatherette, and Nappa Leather). The top-of-the-line Proton X90 Flagship gets six seats, which means that the second row is fitted with a couple of very comfortable captain seats (also wrapped with Nappa Leather).

It is safe to say that no matter which variant you choose, luxurious comfort is the main priority of the Proton X90's interior but if you opt for the Premium, the captain seats are also ventilated and access to the third-row seats is a lot easier thanks to the middle walkway.

There's enough space to fit up to seven adults with some fine amenities while on the road such aircond controls for all rows, USB charging ports, a multitude of storage spaces, and as a bonus for the Flagship variant, a panoramic sunroof for that extra sense of space.

Those seated at the front are also bathed in luxury with things like power-adjustable seats with ventilation, auto dual-zone AC with N95 cabin filter, and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen to access online navigation, music streams, and more through its 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

4) 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating

Safety is always the utmost priority when it comes to travelling with the family, and Proton knows that they have to deliver on this front with the X90. With that being said, getting a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating for the base Proton X90 Standard variant is worth a shout.

Both passive and active safety features play their roles to ensure the safety of all occupants of the car thanks to features that can be found across all variants such as six airbags, ABS, electronic brake distribution, Brake Assist, electronic stability control, traction control, and more.

Jump up to the Premium and Flagships variants of the Proton X90 and the safety is even more well-equipped with features like:

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Forward & Rear Collision Warning

Intelligent Cruise Control

Lane Departure Warning & Prevention

Traffic Sign Information + more

These Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems and safety features not only provide high levels of peace of mind when it comes to protection but also long-distance driving comfort even if you spend hours on the road.

5) Competitive prices

At the end of the day, price is still a very important factor when looking for the perfect car, particularly for the family. The 2023 Proton X90 comes in four variants with attractive price tags listed below:

Proton X90 1.5 TGDi BSG Standard - RM123,800

Proton X90 1.5 TGDi BSG Executive - RM130,800

Proton X90 1.5 TGDi BSG Premium - RM144,800

Proton X90 1.5 TGDi BSG Flagship - RM152,800

For a lot of executives out there, the 2023 Proton X90 is indeed a worthy package to own that won't burn a big hole in your expenses. Looking at all the things that the car is equipped with, it is safe to say that it'll be smooth sailing all the way when driving your family around in the Proton X90.