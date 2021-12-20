4WDs Are Not Invincible To Floods - Make Sure To Change Your Diff Oil If You Redah Banjir

While a 4WD might seem impervious to flood damage, there are some parts of it there are vulnerable to water, especially if you had to recently redah banjir, either to deliver aid or to just get through deep waters.

One of the biggest assumptions that 4WD owners make when it comes to their rig is that it should be able to cross floods without being damaged.

Yes, while it might have survived a flooded road, it doesn't mean that the highly lifted vehicle is entirely safe from water damage, especially if the crossing involved is deep.

While the engine and air intake sit high and above, its axles are still low and near to the ground, which might cause some problems if the water level rises above it.

Did you know that a 4WD has this thing called a differential breather?

Its purpose is to ventilate air pressure in your drivetrain assemblies such as differentials, gearbox, and transfer case.

According to ARB, one of world's the most prominent manufacturers and distributors of 4×4 accessories, as your vehicle's differentials, gearbox and transfer case heat up under regular operation, the air inside expands and increases pressure in the casings.

To manage this increase in pressure, most of these components come standard with a series of one-way-valve breathers to allow the pressure build-up to escape.

However, when you enter a river crossing or deep water flood, the cold water quickly cools the expanded cases causing them to retract in size quickly- this forms a vacuum effect on the breather valves.

Image credit: MalayMail

One-way breather valves will not let any air in. As a result, water will often be sucked in through your surrounding oil seals, allowing water to ingress into your casings, axles, and differentials, leading to severe corrosion damage.

It is advisable to do a service and change of the oil in the transmission, transfer case and axles if you have recently crossed deep water so that you might prevent damage to the components caused by water ingress, which may contaminate the component's oil.

Image credit: Unsealed 4x4

Suppose you're wondering why some 4WDs cross deep waters without damaging the mentioned parts. In that case, that's because they probably have this accessory called a breather kit, which acts similar to a snorkel for your differentials, gearbox and transfer case.

According to ARB, the breather kit is primarily a hub that transfers air in and out of the critical vehicle components, as the kit includes a length of air tubing which is run to a high point (usually under the vehicle's bonnet) where it is better protected from dust and water ingress when drawing air back in.

Image credit: 4x4xplor.com

So if you have recently redah banjir with your 4WD, you better visit a mechanic and replace all the oils in the transmission, transfer case, and axles. It could be the difference between a long, happy ownership experience with your 4WD or a troublesome one.

Some might think that adding a snorkel is all you need to make your 4WD a land submarine, but you will also need the breather kit to make it completely resistant to water damage.