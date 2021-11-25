All Electric Vehicles Officially On Sale In Malaysia (2021)

We compile a list of all-electric vehicles (BEV) currently available on sale in Malaysia.

The recent 2022 budget announcement which proposed a completely tax-free incentive for EV cars, has really given EV's the much-needed exposure they need.

While this proposal has not been passed just yet, it doesn't deter the fact that it has somewhat ignited the nation's interest in EVs - with some even looking into buying one right now.

Yes, it might seem silly to try and buy an electric vehicle right now as it might be cheaper if the proposal is accepted, but some buyers have the luxury of not depending on government incentives for their purchases.

If you're part of this privileged bunch, then the electric cars down below should give you a quick oversight of all the electric vehicles available in Malaysia. Currently, the EV options list in Malaysia ranges from RM160k all the way up past RM500k. They come in all shapes and forms, from cute little hatchbacks to sporty-looking coupe-shaped vehicles.

1. Hyundai Kona Electric

Price: From RM149,888

Power: 136PS/395Nm - 204PS/395Nm

Range: 305 - 484km

0-100km/h: 7.9sec - 9.9sec

Charging: If you connect to a 100kW DC charging station, you can charge your Kona Electric from 10% to 80% state of charge in approximately 47 minutes. For the 64kWh battery, when connected to a public AC charging station, it takes approximately 7 hours 30 minutes to charge the long-range 64kWh battery pack from 0-100% state of charge. For the 39.2kWh battery, when connected to a public AC charging station, it takes approximately 6 hours 30 minutes to charge the 39.2kWh battery pack from 0-100% state of charge using the 7.2 kW charger and 4 hours 30 minutes using the 11kW charger.

2. Nissan Leaf

Price: RM181,263

Power: 150 PS/320Nm

Range: 311km

0-100km/h: 7.9secs

Charging: standard with a 6.6 kW (Type 1) wall box charger that requires approximately 7 hours for a full charge. With a 50 kW "CHAdeMo" quick-charger, the Leaf can be fully charged in just 60 minutes. CHAdeMO quick chargers are available in selected locations such as ABB Malaysia (Subang Jaya), Nichicon Malaysia (Bangi), and PLUS Ayer Keroh R&R (Malacca Southbound).

3. MINI Cooper SE

Price: RM213,460

Power: 186PS/270Nm

Range: 232km

0-100km/h: 7.3secs

Charging: 2 hours and 30 minutes of charging will get you 80% charge via an 11 kW AC power through a Type 2 cable. DC fast charging via its CCS socket can charge the battery from 10 to 80% in 36 minutes.

4. Tesla Model 3

Price: From RM270k?

Power: N/A

Range: 448 - 567km

0-100km/h: 3.3 secs - 5.6secs

Charging: A Tesla Wall Connector offers the fastest charging speed adding up to 71km of range per hour charged. The Tesla Supercharger is the fastest charging option, allowing you to charge your car up to 322km in 15 minutes. For AC charging from 3.7kW and 22kW, you can charge your Tesla fully in 8 hours. Importer, Carsome.my can hook you up with speccing the Model 3 to your choice as well as what you may need in terms of charging hardware.

5. BMW iX3

Price: From 317k

Power: 288PS/400Nm

Range: 453km

0-100km/h: 6.8 secs

Charging: It takes 32 minutes to replenish 80% of the battery if it is plugged into a 150kW DC fast charger. Malaysians will likely use the far slower 11kW AC charger, in which case the iX3 should take around 7 to 8 hours to reach maximum capacity.

6. BMW iX

Price: From 419k

Power: 328PS/630Nm

Range: 425km

0-100km/h: 6.1 secs

Charging: The iX is optimised for High-Power DC Charging (HPC) of 150kW and AC charging of up to 11kW (1.39 hours for full charge). 2.3kW charging will take 8 hours to get a full charge.

7. Porsche Taycan

Price: From RM584,561

Power: From 326PS/357Nm - 761PS/1,050Nm

Range: From 340km - 416km

0-100km/h: 5.4 secs - 2.8 secs

Charging: Charging time via AC with 9.6kW will be 10 hours 30 minutes hours, whilst charging time for direct current (DC) with 50kW for up to 100km will be 31 minutes.