All-new Perodua Axia TURBO coming to Malaysia in 2023?

The Perodua Axia has been around since 2014, but can we expect to see a brand-new model in 2023?

There's a high probability of that happening, and multiple sources have indicated that its arrival might happen sooner than we initially expected. With that being said, what can we anticipate?

2023 Perodua Axia coming as early as February?

*Rendered Image credit: Theophilus Chin

The Perodua Axia started its life here in Malaysia back in 2014 followed by a couple of facelifts in 2017 and 2019. Eight years is a long time for a car to be in production without having any brand-new model, but 2023 looks quite promising for the country's most budget-friendly car that you can buy brand-new.

For the 2023 model, it'll most likely share the same platform as the Daihatsu Ayla and Toyota Agya that are available in other markets like Indonesia. No details on the exterior design elements just yet, but we can also expect to see a watered-down, utilitarian, and budget-friendly production version of the Perodua X-Concept? One can dream.

Back to the real world, there are six offerings for the current Axia but that is set to change in a big way for 2023 and we might see it sometime within the first quarter of 2023 or as early as February.

2023 Perodua Axia to use the DNGA platform?

Codenamed "Project D74A", the 2023 Perodua Axia will most likely run the same DNGA platform or "Daihatsu New Global Architecture" just like the current-generation Perodua Ativa and Perodua Alza.

Why? The evolution that is the DNGA platform has much bigger freedom to incorporate a lot more features and safety specs into any car it is based on. That and of course, a vast improvement in the overall driving experience, confidence, and comfort.

With that being said, will it have a big effect on pricing? Hard to say for now, but the Perodua Axia has always been known to be the most affordable brand-new car that you can buy here in the country, particularly the manual E variant that is priced at RM24,090 (OTR excluding insurance). Paling mahal? The Axia AV variant, and even that will only cost you a sensible RM43,910 for all the bells and whistles.

1.0L turbo or 1.2 NA?

We might see a slight reduction in the number of variants that the 2023 Perodua Axia will offer, but there's still the question of the powertrain. Being the people's car, it'll most likely maintain the very fuel-efficient 1,000cc engine, but which one?

Some sources have pointed towards the Ativa's 998cc 1KR-VE turbocharged three-cylinder engine to be fitted in the range-topping model of the new Perodua Axia. That'll give it a power boost to 98PS and 140Nm of torque paired to the D-CVT automatic transmission.

There's also another possibility that the lower variants might be equipped with the 1.2-litre WA-VE engine with 88PS and 112Nm of torque paired to either a four-speed automatic. A five-speed manual might be made available, but most likely for the use of driving schools considering the fact that the public demand for manual cars has been dwindling over the years.

At the end of the day, the Perodua Axia remains the top budget car for the masses. That idealogy has maintained a steady and promising course over the years, and Perodua will most likely transfer that over to the new-generation model but with an added twist in the form of a more 'luxurious' range-topping model.

There's a chance that Perodua might delay its arrival just a bit longer to fulfill all the orders and bookings made in 2022 because knowing how Perodua works, their style is to launch the car together with announcing that they have already arrived at showrooms nationwide on the same day.

2023 might be another great year for Perodua. Is anybody else excited about the new Perodua Axia? We sure are.