Aston Martin Unveils New Logo - A Mark For Electrification?

Aston Martin has revealed its new 'Wings' logo together with a new tagline - 'Intensity. Driven.'

Throughout Aston Martin's 109-year history, this new brand identity logo is the eighth iteration with the previous update way back in 2003. After 19 years, what will this new logo bring to the table for Aston Martin?

New logo, new cars

It's a known fact that Aston Martin is not doing particularly well at the moment. With a debt of around $1.2 billion, a new group of investors has to raise an amount to help settle a part of the debt and develop new models at the same time.

While the Aston Martin DBX was meant to help the brand from yet another bankruptcy (seven times now), its global sales figure have not been the best (COVID-19, chip shortages, and other reasons).

In other words, Aston Martin is desperate for new and younger blood to hop into the Aston Martin bandwagon, and they're starting with a new brand identity. The new Wings logo will be featured on the 'next generation of sports cars', namely Vantage, DB11, and DBS.

Aston Martin PHEV and EV?

New investments into Aston Martin also meant that they have some room to properly develop their own plug-in hybrid and fully-electrified models. Their plan is clear for now - to launch its first PHEV model, the Valhalla, in 2024, its first EV model by 2025, and fully electrify its entire model line-up by 2026.

That sounds - a lot. We are in the third quarter of 2022, which means that they'll only have a couple of years to commit to this seemingly overwhelming three-year plan. One thing is for sure, Aston Martin has weathered the storm before and they're getting ready to haul their butts into the future with electrification. Will it work?