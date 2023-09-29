Aston Martin Valhalla given the F1 recipe in its development, 999 units to enter production in 2024

The development of Aston Martin’s upcoming plug-in hybrid (PHEV) supercar, Valhalla, will be the first to be injected with the Formula 1 DNA through a technical crossover between Aston Martin and Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One team (AMF1), before the model begins production next year.

Methodologies, experience, and technologies used by the AMF1 team are being adopted into the development of Aston Martin Valhalla to bring enhancements in several key areas including driving dynamics, aerodynamics, as well as materials. Aston Martin Performance Technologies (AMPT), the consulting arm of the team, is directly assisting the marque’s performance engineering team to achieve these areas of development.

As a start, Valhalla is fitted with a twin-turbo flat-plane 4.0-liter V8 engine mounted on the read-mid section, mated with 3 electric motors to generate a combined output of 1,012 PS/1,000 Nm in an all-wheel drive hybrid powertrain. The hybrid Valhalla can sprint to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds with a top speed of 350 km/h.

Two electric motors on the front axle enable Valhalla to not only feature four-wheel drive, it also enables electric reverse as well as electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential. The third motor, on the other hand, is integrated into the transmission, providing additional power to the rear wheels as well as acting as the starter/generator for the ICE engine.

With the addition of AMF1 in its development, the hybrid supercar could turn into something formidable on the road. The first running prototype will hit the road later this year before its limited production of 999 units commences next year.

Driving dynamics - Driver-focused with F1 ergonomics

Valhalla is designed to be a supercar focused on the driver's experience. It draws inspiration from Formula 1 for its racing-inspired driving position. To achieve this, the driver's heels are elevated using a raised floor that also houses electronic components. The unique carbon fiber bucket seat can be adjusted to a more reclined angle, resembling the seating position in the AMR23 race car while still providing comfort for road driving. This design helps maintain a sleek roofline and ensures a strong connection between the driver and the car.

The car's dynamic characteristics and setup are primarily developed using simulation tools and feedback from elite AMF1 drivers like Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

Aerodynamics - F1-inspired drag reduction and downforce

Valhalla's aerodynamic approach draws from Formula 1, utilizing the entire body shape to create downforce and reduce drag. Unlike F1, Valhalla benefits from active aerodynamic systems at the front and rear, generating over 600kg of downforce at 240km/h. This adaptability maximizes grip, balance, and efficiency based on driving conditions and mode.

Similar to the AMR23 race car, Valhalla features multi-element front and rear wings. The front wing can adjust to reduce drag or increase downforce ahead of the front wheels. The under-floor surface behind the front splitter creates downforce, controllable through active vehicle algorithms. The rear wing remains flat for a clean appearance but can be raised in track mode, with its angle managed to balance downforce and drag.

Inspired by F1 vortex generators, small slotted louvers near the rear wheel act as mini diffusers, increasing downforce. A roof-mounted snorkel supplies air for the engine intake and cooling ducts. F1's Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and wind tunnel testing expertise benefitted Valhalla's aerodynamics, using similar techniques and tools, including scale models and moving road wind tunnels for comprehensive development.

Materials - 999 carbon fiber monocoques for each unit of Valhalla

AMPT and the AMF1 team applied their F1-inspired carbon expertise to Valhalla, particularly in simulating stiffness and crashworthiness to identify weaknesses before crash testing.

Valhalla's core structure, designed and engineered by AMPT, prioritizes stiffness and lightness for precise control. This structure is the result of advanced composite technology, utilizing a combination of Resin-Transfer-Moulding process (RTM) and F1-derived autoclave technology to mold upper and lower sections from carbon fiber. The outcome is an exceptionally rigid and lightweight passenger cell that excels in dynamic performance and safety without compromising comfort for the driver and passenger.