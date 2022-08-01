Bentley Reports Improved Sales Figure in H1 2022

Bentley is happy to report some encouraging results in the first half of 2022 with increases in global sales, revenue, and operating results.

Despite the global economic uncertainty that continues until today thanks to COVID-19, the luxury British carmaker was more than thrilled to report an increase in operating profits at €398 million (124% increase compared to H1 2021).

Higher first-half profits than the entire 2021

This is an important note considering that the entire operating profit for 2021 posted by Bentley was €389 million, and they were able to exceed that within the first half of 2022.

The same can be said for its turnover of revenue, which was €1.707 billion - 29% more compared to the first six months of 2021. Bentley was able to achieve that due to the rise in demand not only for the Bentley model line-up but also increase in levels of personalisation.

The results also showcased a return on a sales increase of 23.3% compared to 13.4% reported in the same period of 2021.

Bentley Bentayga wins best-selling model

40% of the total sales for Bentley were thanks to the Bentayga luxury SUV, followed by the Continental GT grand tourer at 33%, and 27% for the Flying Spur.

Most markets around the globe saw rises in sales figures up to 44%, apart from China, Hong Kong, and Macau which saw a 25% drop due to all the lockdowns and restrictions. The same goes for the Middle East, but that was only 9%.

All in all, Bentley successfully delivered 7,398 units to customers around the world - a 3% increase compared to 2021 when they only managed to sell 7,199 units. A small rise in comparison, but definitely a more favourable outcome with all the uncertainties in today's market conditions.