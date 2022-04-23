Bermaz Auto Previews 2022 Mazda MX-30 In Malaysia - 199km range

During an exciting iftar session yesterday, Bermaz Auto previewed the Mazda MX-30 to the motoring media, introducing Mazda's first and only EV currently to Malaysia. Price is expected to be below RM200k

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 is expected to be launched locally in the last quarter of the year according to Dato Sri Ben Yeoh, Executive Chairman, Bermaz Auto.





He explained that Bermaz had been testing the 2022 MX-30 for the last two and a half months and will continue with testing before launching it to the public. He also added that they put the MX-30 through severe conditions as they wanted to analyse how Malaysia's high heat and humidity would affect the battery's limits and degradation. "By testing it in high humidity as well as high gradients of up to 17%, we are able to manage expectations when it comes to the vehicle's driving range."

The Mazda MX-30's design is based on what Mazda calls "Human Modern", a new method of expression for Mazda's Kodo design philosophy.

Bermaz Auto's Executive Chairman, Dato Sri Ben Yeoh also explained that the MX-30 is not built for EV enthusiasts who want an all-out performance EV. The MX-30 is more of run around town vehicle, suitable for small families, housewives, and senior citizens who do not want a high-maintenance vehicle and are lazy to visit the petrol kiosk for refills. With a wallbox at home, replenishing the range on the MX-30 just requires plugging in.

Mazda MX-30 Specifications

The 2022 C-segment SUV, Mazda MX-30 is only available in one variant with the below specifications.

e-Skyactiv,143hp/ 271Nm single electric motor

35.5kWh battery

199 kilometres of range

While the range is not especially impressive and limiting for those with longer commutes, the 2022 MX-30 should still work perfectly as a city car where long distances are rarely covered in one trip. And the benefit of a smaller battery in this setting is reduced charging time, allowing the MX-30 to be more easily and quickly topped off at urban stopovers should the need arise.

On top of a faster charging time, due to the lightweight nature of the Mazda EV, buyers can expect lesser maintenance as the lightweight vehicle does not wear down tyres and brakes as fast due to the weight of a bigger battery pack unlike bigger and more performance-oriented EVs.

A range-extender version of the 2022 MX-30 was Mazda's answer to range anxiety but that variant will not be available in Malaysia. The range-extender MX-30 works by allowing a small Wankel rotary engine to act as a generator to replenish the battery charge levels while on the move.

Mazda MX-30 Dimensions

The Mazda MX-30 comes in at:

Length: 4,395mm

Width: 1,795mm

Height: 1,555mm

Wheelbase: 2,655mm

This means that the MX-30 slots in between the Kona EV (wheelbase 2600mm) and the Volvo XC40 P8 (wheelbase 2702mm). For comparison purposes the wheelbase of the very popular Hyundai IONIQ 5 is 3000mm and the incoming Kia EV6 is 2900mm.

MX-30 Exterior

In terms of its exterior design, the high-riding electric vehicle is a cross between a compact SUV and coupe with that slanted roof being a defining feature. Without a front grille required for cooling in the way, designers were truly free to express Kodo design as intended - and you can see here how clean and fluid the lines are with this 2022 MX-30

Interestingly, the 2022 MX-30 also incorporates a couple of features from Mazda's previous performance coupe, the RX-8, namely its ‘suicide’ style rear-hinged doors.

Interior of the 2022 MX-30

The interior of the MX-30 is quite a departure from the Mazda's we know and love - first in the form of recycled materials helping to lower the carbon footprint, and the second being a fairly large overhaul to the dashboard design and layout compared to current Mazda models.

The concept of "bathing in oneness" courtesy of the floating console gives the Mazda MX-30 a distinctive and elegant cabin silhouette.

Make no doubt, it looks the part and is the part, especially with the eco-friendly materials like vegan leather and the environmentally sourced cork in use. Tasteful if we had to sum it up in one word.

Charging Time for the Mazda MX-30

The charging time on a Type 2 charger from 0-100% using an AC 3-pin plug will take you 12 hours on 3kW while a 6.6kW wall box will bring charging time down to 5 hours.

On a CCS2 40kW DC fast charger a 0% to 80% charge will only take 36 minutes. Just in time for that cup of coffee.

Mazda at current has no plans to build a charging network or infrastructure in Malaysia.

Safety Features of the 2022 Mazda MX-30

The Mazda MX-30 will come with the below safety features as standard:

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

Brake Assist (BA)

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

Traction Control System (TCS)





Price and Warranty

Bermaz Auto is currently working on a package to price the MX-30 below the RM200k threshold mark. As for warranty, Mazda is also working on providing the typical 5-year warranty like most Mazdas in Malaysia but with the option to extend the warranty beyond the 5-year period.

According to Yeoh, the extended warranty can help extend the lifespan of the vehicle as a battery swap will probably take place after the first five years. He said that most EV batteries deteriorate after five years which is why they are looking to present this option to buyers.

The 2022 MX-30 is the Hiroshima-based automaker’s first stab at an EV that first made its debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show and we look forward to its launch and eventual test drive when it makes landfall here in Malaysia.

With the impending arrival of the Kia EV6, together with the MX-30, it's looking to be an exciting few months ahead for Bermaz Auto.