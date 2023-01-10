BMW CE 04 electric scooter lands in Malaysia

BMW Motorrad Malaysia took the opportunity to unveil the brand's first electric scooter, the BMW CE 04.

In conjunction with the launch of the new 2023 BMW 3 Series range, the BMW CE 04 certainly made its presence felt as part of BMW Malaysia's movement towards a more sustainable form of urban mobility. Plus, it's certainly a head-turner no matter if you're into two wheels or four, or even more.

Futuristic design, compact drivetrain

The futuristic design of the BMW CE 04 e-scooter offers a low stretched-out profile riding on a tubular steel main frame and dressed with 'ample, calm and minimalistic surfaces' finished in the very eye-catching Light White colourway plus matt black sections.

Even the seat presents a striking element to the CE 04's entire facade with its 'floating' design and is also finished in the matt black look to tie everything together. But, enough with the looks. Let's look at the mechanical side of things.

42PS electric motor, 62Nm torque, 130km max range

At the heart of it all lies an electric motor that churns out 42PS (31kW) and 62Nm of torque. Designed for a lot of stop-and-go movements, the BMW CE 04 can hit 0.50km/h in just 2.6 seconds before arriving at its top speed of 120km/h. Perfect for city riding and even the occasional ride on the highway.

Range-wise, the integrated and non-removable 8.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack offers a max range of 130km. There are several ways to charge it up via its Type 2 AC socket starting with the standard Mode 2 charging cable which uses the standard home wall socket (or BMW's 2.3kW Wallbox charger). 4 hours and 20 minutes is needed to get it fully charged this way.

The BMW CE 04 also supports quick charging of up to 6.9kW and if that is linked to the e-scooter, charging time is greatly reduced to only 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Other highlights include:

Selectable riding modes (Eco, Rain, Road, Dynamic)

BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro

Telescopic front forks with disc brakes

15-inch wheels

Single-sided swingarm

All-LED lighting system with Adaptive Headlight Pro

10-2.5-inch TFT screen + more

BMW Motorrad Malaysia will be announcing the BMW CE 04's official price tag sometime in March 2023. One thing is for sure - it won't be cheap. Our Thai neighbours saw the launch of the BMW CE 04 last month together with a price tag of 859,000 baht, which is around RM112k. Oof.