Chery Malaysia cements support for Malaysian athletes - Paris 2024 medallists get Tiggo 8 Pro for gold, Omoda E5 for silver, Tiggo 7 Pro for bronze

Chery Malaysia has announced its support for Malaysian athletes competing in the upcoming Olympics games which begins in Paris just next month.

As athletes from the Malaysian contingent prepare to head to France after years of rigorous training and dedication, Chery is offering an additional incentive: free cars for medal winners.

Hopefully the prospect of driving home a brand new Chery will spur them on further, with Gold medalists to be awarded a Tiggo 8 Pro, silver medalists to receive an Omoda E5 electric SUV, and bronze medalists will be gifted a Tiggo 7 Pro, the company’s newest addition to the local line up, which is set to launch this week - in just a couple of days, in fact.

"We know they have put in the hard work and long hours of training for the games. We have high hopes that this year, Malaysia will achieve the coveted gold medal that the nation has been eyeing." said Leo Chen President of Chery Auto Malaysia.

The announcement was made this morning during an event where Chery Malaysia unveiled its broader collaboration with the Malaysian Ministry of Youth and Sports. The event was attended by Datuk Stuart Ramalingam, CEO of the Malaysian Football League and coordinator of the ‘Road to Gold’ program.

Alongside were also Chery Automobile chairman Yin Tongyue and Chery International president Zhang Guibing, who are both in town to witness the official opening of the Chery Shah Alam factory that just happened yesterday.

“We are indeed very happy with the pledge by Chery Malaysia to reward Malaysia athletes who will do well in the upcoming Olympics in Paris. We hope this will spur the athletes to give their best and make the country proud," said National Sports Council Director-General, Abdul Rashid Yaakub.