Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Predict the Price of Your Vehicle
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Chery Malaysia cements support for Malaysian athletes - Paris 2024 medallists get Tiggo 8 Pro for gold, Omoda E5 for silver, Tiggo 7 Pro for bronze

Chery Malaysia cements support for Malaysian athletes - Paris 2024 medallists get Tiggo 8 Pro for gold, Omoda E5 for silver, Tiggo 7 Pro for bronze

Auto News
 | 

Chery Malaysia cements support for Malaysian athletes - Paris 2024 medallists get Tiggo 8 Pro for gold, Omoda E5 for silver, Tiggo 7 Pro for bronze

Chery Malaysia has announced its support for Malaysian athletes competing in the upcoming Olympics games which begins in Paris just next month.

As athletes from the Malaysian contingent prepare to head to France after years of rigorous training and dedication, Chery is offering an additional incentive: free cars for medal winners.

Hopefully the prospect of driving home a brand new Chery will spur them on further, with Gold medalists to be awarded a Tiggo 8 Pro, silver medalists to receive an Omoda E5 electric SUV, and bronze medalists will be gifted a Tiggo 7 Pro, the company’s newest addition to the local line up, which is set to launch this week - in just a couple of days, in fact.

"We know they have put in the hard work and long hours of training for the games. We have high hopes that this year, Malaysia will achieve the coveted gold medal that the nation has been eyeing." said Leo Chen President of Chery Auto Malaysia.

The announcement was made this morning during an event where Chery Malaysia unveiled its broader collaboration with the Malaysian Ministry of Youth and Sports. The event was attended by Datuk Stuart Ramalingam, CEO of the Malaysian Football League and coordinator of the ‘Road to Gold’ program.

Alongside were also Chery Automobile chairman Yin Tongyue and Chery International president Zhang Guibing, who are both in town to witness the official opening of the Chery Shah Alam factory that just happened yesterday.

“We are indeed very happy with the pledge by Chery Malaysia to reward Malaysia athletes who will do well in the upcoming Olympics in Paris. We hope this will spur the athletes to give their best and make the country proud," said National Sports Council Director-General, Abdul Rashid Yaakub.

Related Tags
Chery Malaysia Paris 2024 Paris 2024 Olympic Games Tiggo 8 Pro Omoda E5 Tiggo 7 Pro Youth & Sports
Print
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now