Chery Omoda E5 EV coming to Malaysia in 2024, ROI now open

The Chery Omoda E5 EV will be coming to Malaysia in 2024 and Chery Malaysia has opened up a registration of interest (ROI) website.

Expected to arrive sometime within the first quarter of 2024, the fully electric version of the Chery Omoda 5 was previewed here in the country not too long ago.

Also expected to be a fully imported (CBU) model hailing directly from China, it's going to be quite an interesting addition to the growing EV selection here in Malaysia.

Spec-wise, the Chery Omoda E5 comes packed with a single electric motor powering the front wheels with 201hp and 340Nm of torque. This translates to a 0-100km/h time of 7.6 seconds.

When it comes to range, the Chery Omoda E5 EV is fitted with a 61kWh battery pack with a range of up to 430km (WLTP). Charging-wise, this EV supports up to 9.9kW of AC charging and 80kW of DC charging.

When connected to a DC charger that supports that output, getting the Omoda E5 juiced up from 30%-80% only requires 30 minutes.

Another highlight that can be found in the ROI site is the use of a Qualcomm 8155 system chip for lightning-fast processing times.

We can also expect to see some other highlights of the Chery Omoda E5 such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a similarly-sized infotainment touchscreen, LED projector headlights, vehicle-to-load (V2L), and more.

There's no word on pricing just yet, but it should be somewhere near the BYD Atto 3 Extended Range's asking price of RM167,800 if the Chery Omoda E5 wants to be competitive in the Malaysian market.

To compare, the ICE-version of the Chery Omoda 5 is currently priced in Malaysia from RM108,800 to RM118,800. For those who are keen on the idea of owning a Chery Omoda E5, you may register your interest via the website by CLICKING HERE.