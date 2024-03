Shortly after the launch of the 2024 Chery Omoda E5, Chery Malaysia has yet to take any extended breaks for a job well done as they proceeded straight to the preview of yet another new model for 2024, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro.

The C-segment SUV has been in the news as of late and those who are in the market for something like the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, or Proton X70 can add yet another model to the list of SUVs to consider.

To put things into perspective, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro will slot itself nicely between the Chery Omoda 5 and its bigger sibling with third-row seats, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro.

Just like the two, the Tiggo 7 Pro will also see itself participating in the local assembly program in Kulim, Kedah. With ROIs now open, we can expect to see its official launch sometime within Q2 of this year.

The Tiggo 7 Pro's entire exterior lighting system is all LEDs for the front headlights, sequential turn signals, daytime running lights, rear integrated taillights, as well as fog lights.

As for power output, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro will be running a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that is said to produce 197hp and 290Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with the ability to hit 0-100km/h in just 9.5 seconds (top speed 205km/h).

Other highlights that'll make the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro a front-runner in the country's C-segment SUV offering include:

18-inch alloy rims

Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated front seats

Dual 12.3-inch screens (driver display + centre screen)

540-degree HD panoramic camera

Sony 8-speaker audio system

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Wireless 50W charger

Extensive ADAS safety suite + more

Bookings for the 2024 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro are now open with an estimated price tag of below RM130,000. Customers can opt between four colour options - Bloodstone Red (Black Roof), Khaki White (Black Roof), Carbon Black, and Vanilla Blue.