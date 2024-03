DDPAI is firing up its effort to conquer Malaysia’s dash cam market by launching two new models here in the country.

What’s even more amazing is the fact that one of the two new models was designed specifically for our friends on two wheels. The specs, unsurprisingly, are quite fantastic coming from the DDPAI camp.

Starting with the all-new DDPAI N5 Dual this tiny powerhouse comes with Upgraded Parking Mode with Radar and AI for added layers of security and peace of mind.

The front side runs a 4K UHD setup for an enhanced ‘immersive viewing experience’ paired with a 1080P rear camera with a 140-degree wide-view angle lens as well as NightVIS technology.

Security and assurance are further enhanced with AI Motion Detection and its D2Save (dual-memory) Emergency System 32GB internal + external support up to 512GB). The former can help to identify and record ‘repeated visitors’ to your car as well as other events that you might be glad to have video proof such as dings and scratches.

The latter comes in handy in auto-saving emergency recordings to the dash cam’s built-in eMMC storage if there’s any issue with the SD card. This also assures that the Support Radar Parking Mode always functions smoothly with minimal power usage.

The DDPAI N5 Dual also offers simple Bluetooth connectivity to your phone for ease of pairing and video viewing. For those who are interested, the DDPAI N5 dash cam is priced at RM449 and RM559 if you opt to take it together with the OBD hardwire and radar kit.

The next hot item on the list is the DDPAI Ranger professional riding camera, a dash cam specifically designed for bikers and motorcyclists.

Looking like a slightly longer and more advanced version of the GoPro Hero Session, the Ranger delivers ultra-high video recording quality and stability no matter if you’re riding day or night.

Being able to record videos in 4K, the DDPAI Ranger is built with a large sensor (GC8613) with an F1.8 aperture.

The Ranger also features D-Flow Stabilization and SenseReality 4.0. The former offers integrated horizon levelling and wide-angle distortion calibration for super-smooth videos. The latter further enhances the recordings with dynamic data effects.

Other highlights include:

Built-in 128GB high-speed eMMC storage

Weatherproof construction with drop-proof protection

Recording function while charging via ACC charging base or power bank

For those who are interested in getting the all-new DDPAI Ranger installed on your bike or motorcycle, it can be yours for only RM1,099. Head over to www.ddpai.com.my for more information.