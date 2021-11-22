PDRM Looking For Fake Traffic Marshal, Stops Traffic For PD Bike Convoy

Over the past weekend, a convoy of big bikes descended upon Port Dickson, where several individuals are now sought by PDRM for illegally stopping cars at a busy junction and posing as wannabe traffic police.

Of course, these individuals wear wearing helmets, who have no training or experience directing traffic and were both endangering and inconveniencing the lives of motorists in the seaside town, making their quick identification of these pretenders more problematic.

The incident was captured on video through a mobile phone belonging to one of these motorists, possibly driving a silver Ford Focus. With the lights clearly red, the individual standing in the middle of the road was seen gesturing in their direction to move forward while those big bikes flanked the silver Ford.

In a statement on Sunday, Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed identified the location being the junction at Sua Betong, meaning the motorcyclists were headed in the direction of Bulatan Sunggala in Telok Kemang.

He also added that the case was being investigated under Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Upon conviction, offenders can be fined up to RM200 or face up to 3 months in prison, or both. However, they can also be found in violation of Section 21 of the Police Act, which carries a fine of up to RM300.

Supt Aidi Sham concluded by urging any member of the public with information relating to the incident to get in direct contact with the police station at 06-647-2222.