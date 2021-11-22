Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. PDRM Looking For Fake Traffic Marshal, Stops Traffic For PD Bike Convoy

PDRM Looking For Fake Traffic Marshal, Stops Traffic For PD Bike Convoy

Auto News
 | 

PDRM Looking For Fake Traffic Marshal, Stops Traffic For PD Bike Convoy

Over the past weekend, a convoy of big bikes descended upon Port Dickson, where several individuals are now sought by PDRM for illegally stopping cars at a busy junction and posing as wannabe traffic police.

Of course, these individuals wear wearing helmets, who have no training or experience directing traffic and were both endangering and inconveniencing the lives of motorists in the seaside town, making their quick identification of these pretenders more problematic.

Jabatan Siasatan Dan Penguatkuasaan Trafik PDRM

The incident was captured on video through a mobile phone belonging to one of these motorists, possibly driving a silver Ford Focus. With the lights clearly red, the individual standing in the middle of the road was seen gesturing in their direction to move forward while those big bikes flanked the silver Ford.

In a statement on Sunday, Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed identified the location being the junction at Sua Betong, meaning the motorcyclists were headed in the direction of Bulatan Sunggala in Telok Kemang.

Port Dickson - Motorcycle Convoy

He also added that the case was being investigated under Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Upon conviction, offenders can be fined up to RM200 or face up to 3 months in prison, or both. However, they can also be found in violation of Section 21 of the Police Act, which carries a fine of up to RM300.

Supt Aidi Sham concluded by urging any member of the public with information relating to the incident to get in direct contact with the police station at 06-647-2222.

Related Tags
Port Dickson Negri Sembilan PDRM Polis Trafik motorcycle convoy Junction
Print
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

Related News

Comments

×

Carlist.my security

Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party