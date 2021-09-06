PDRM Seizes Nissan GT-R, BMW M6, AMG A 45 In Weekend Street Race Crackdown

This weekend saw PDRM spring into action, seizing a Nissan GT-R, BMW M6 and AMG A 45 in a street racing crackdown conducted by owners of fast cars on Klang Valley highways.

Looking to curb this recent trend, officers from Bukit Aman’s traffic investigations and enforcement department were stationed at various ‘hotspots’ where late-night dangerous and illegal street races or top ‘speed runs’ were known to take place involving both cars and motorcycles.

Reportedly, in the very early hours of Saturday morning, September 4th, an operation saw 21 plainclothes police officers catch up with a group of drivers at the Awan Besar rest area long the Kesas Highway, where they stopped for a smoke break.

The offenders, four men aged between 24 and 35 years old, were arrested and their cars - two Nissan R35 GT-Rs, a W176 Mercedes-AMG A 45, and an F13 BMW M6 were temporarily seized to aid in investigations.

Separately, other officers managed to nab 8 motorcyclists for committing dangerous stunts and manoeuvres on both the Federal Highway and Grand Saga Highway, riding Yamaha Y15, Yamaha 135LC, and Yamaha Legenda 115Z motorbikes.

To ensure the safety of other road users and of the officers themselves, the squad was instructed to adhere to a “no chase” policy when attempting to apprehend these individuals.

Following the documentation process at the Kuala Lumpur, Shah Alam, and Kajang police stations, all 12 suspects were released but were not allowed to collect their vehicles.

Deputy director of the Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department, Mohd Nadzri Hussain, said the men are currently being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The vehicles would also be sent to the Road Transport Department to ascertain if there are illegal modifications,” he added.