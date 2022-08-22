Falken AZENIS FK510 & ZIEX ZE310R Ecorun - Perfect For Your BMW 3-Series, Honda CR-V & Perodua Ativa

The Falken ZIEX ZE310R Ecorun and the AZENIS FK510, both use the cutting edge in tyre development processes and rigorous testing, yet are aimed at different types of vehicles and drivers. Which side of the fence do you land?

Tyres are one of those items on your car that you can’t ignore. They’re essential to a safe and enjoyable driving experience. However, with a wealth of options from different manufacturers all touting similar or identical attributes, how do you know you’ve fitted your car with ‘the good stuff’?

Falken tyres have a long history rooted in high-performance motorsport, spawned in 1983 as a subsidiary brand of Sumitomo Rubber Industries of Japan, itself founded in 1909. As a Top 5 global tyre manufacturer, Falken is at the forefront of its industry.

Falken AZENIS FK510

In Malaysia as well as globally, their AZENIS FK510 stands as one of their best-ever offerings in the UHP (Ultra High Performance) class, satisfying or exceeding the expectations of demanding enthusiasts with its agile handling characteristics in wet or dry conditions while demonstrating stellar refinement and quietness.

Offered in standard and SUV-centric sizes for wheels between 17 and 22-inches, the FK510, which is made in Japan is Falken’s flagship tyre that utilises innovative Switchback Siping and a 4D-Nano enhanced tread compound to ensure exceptional grip and safety using a construction from heat-resistant (melting point >500 °C) synthetic Aramid fibres. It’s no surprise, then, that they have been supplying the FK510A SUV OE for factory fitment in the Porsche Macan.

More locally, the FK510 has garnered popularity with owners of the BMW 3-Series (F30) as they’ve found its balance of precise handling, comfort, and value to be an ideal combination for their precious German sedan which is known to deliver exceptional performance in its class from its powerful engine, sharp handling balance, and rear-wheel drive layout.

Furthermore, Honda CR-V owners were also pleasantly surprised at how upgrading to the FK510SUV (in its SUV variant and sizes) managed to extract a more engaging drive out of their family SUV, adding a whole new dimension of enjoyment and dynamism to their ownership experience without compromising the comfort or refinement of the factory-fitted tyre.

Falken ZIEX ZE310R Ecorun

Similarly, the Falken ZIEX ZE310R Ecorun has also become a favourite for owners of small SUVs such as the Perodua Ativa that desire improved road-holding while not compromising wet/dry performance, fuel economy, and comfort. This is ideal for the little SUV’s fun yet practical, efficient city driving persona.

Developed to adopt many of the technical innovations from the brand’s aforementioned flagship, the ZE310R can be seen as a ‘baby’ FK510 and uses the same Adaptive Constant Pressure tread pattern design and Advanced 4D Nano Design compound technology which enabled Sumitomo Rubber’s engineers to develop a compound that is adapted to Malaysian weather and road conditions. This in turn allows the ZE310R to offer a driving experience beyond what might have been fitted from the showroom.

This pattern and material compound was specifically designed to quickly and intelligently adapt to different surface conditions and driving styles to maximise the surface area which is in contact with the road, expanding and contracting the tyre contact surface for greater adhesion.

This works in conjunction with Falken’s proprietary Tension Control Technology (TCT) and new multi-function Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) to absorb shock while providing enhanced handling capability via the rigid outside shoulder tread and bead area of the sidewall, resulting in better comfort and minimal loss in traction over uneven surfaces.

Sizes vary to fit wheels between 15” to 18” but with a total of 63 size permutations to choose from, there’s sure to be a ZE310R to fit almost any fitment - factory or aftermarket.





The ZIEX ZE310, the ZE310R’s European cousin has also won numerous awards from independent testing organisations sites such as Autobild and Auto Motor und Sport. It scored high marks in multiple high-profile independent tyre performance group tests with experts praising its dry handling and wet weather ability, further cementing the ZE310R as the tyre of choice in the passenger vehicle segment.

Falken products, officially distributed by Stamford Tyres, can be found at their retail locations here.

You can also follow Falken on FB and IG: Falken Malaysia to keep up with their latest news and promos.