The Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail Is A Modern All-Terrain Tyre Built Specifically For SUVs

The Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail is an all-terrain SUV-specific tyre built for adventure-seeking owners.

In some parts of the world, cars that we call SUVs (sports utility vehicles) are known as CUVs (crossover utility vehicles). In these parts of the world, CUVs are generally smaller SUVs based on car platforms, whereas the SUV classification is reserved for larger SUVs like the Toyota Land Cruiser or Range Rover.

Some examples of CUVs are the likes of the Subaru XV/ Forester, Honda HR-V/ CR-V, Proton X50/ X70, Toyota Corolla Cross and Volvo XC40/ XC60. However, since we are in Malaysia, we'll stick with the SUV terminology as that is what these vehicles are widely known as here.

Body on frame vs Unibody

These days, only a handful of SUVs are built through a body-on-frame construction, with the majority of modern SUVs featuring a unibody construction.

Even the mighty Land Rover Defender, known for its rugged off-roading capabilities thanks to its body-on-frame construction, has moved over to a unibody setup which tells you a lot about how body-on-frame builds are a thing of the past.

While SUV construction has moved along with the times, tyres for SUVs haven't - or has it?

Introducing the Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail

Falken has recognised that although many SUV owners mainly use their vehicles on asphalt or the road, quite a few of them do take their cars on unpaved roads, albeit not regularly. Until recently, your only choice for SUV tyres was either road-biased or traditional all-terrain tyres (A/T) built for 4x4s.

While the road-focused tyres are great for paved roads and traditional all-terrain tyres provide an excellent compromise for those who want an all-purpose set of rubbers, no tyre manages to blend the two without compromising its performance on or off-road, at least until now!

Falken recognised the need for such a tyre and took the opportunity to create a new line, specifically for SUV owners who want an aggressive-looking tyre with added sidewall protection that can cope with on and off-road conditions.

This SUV-specific tyre is called the Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail, a tyre built for SUV adventure-seeking owners, which delivers rugged off-road capability without compromise on the asphalt.

Engineered to match the dynamic and modern characteristics of SUVs, the Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail strikes the perfect balance between aggressive off-road traction and dependable, all-weather road grip.

Gone are the noisy characteristics of traditional A/T tyres, as well as shorter tread life and lower fuel efficiency. Instead, you get a good off-road tyre like the Falken Wildpeak AT3W but with the road performance of Falken's ZIEX ZE310R, which delivers outstanding levels of grip in both wet and dry conditions.

Rave reviews in U.S.A and Malaysia

But don't take our word for it because many Americans and Malaysians have actually tried the Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail and have been both pleasantly surprised and happy with its performance.

The Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail has been in the United States since 2018. A quick lookup of reviews online would yield a lot of happy Americans who have bought, used and is very happy with its performance.

Malaysia is actually the second country after the United States to get the A/T Trail range. Stamford Tyres, the distributor of Falken Tyres in Malaysia, has been conducting studies on the tyre since 2018, gearing up for its debut in 2021.

One of the reasons Stamford Tyres decided to bring the tyre into Malaysia was because there were many queries about the tyre from Malaysians, particularly Subaru owners who believed that the A/T Trail would go hand in hand with Subaru's much-coveted AWD system.

As part of their study and research, Stamford Tyres have been working hand in hand with Malaysian car clubs who have reviewed the tyres. The feedback proved conclusive with most of the car clubs reporting that they were delighted with the tyre's performance, especially regarding its low noise, wet and dry grip, wet braking distance and durability.

Features of the Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail

Speaking of durability, one of the reasons why the A/T Trail has better tread life is down to Falken's optimised tread design, which features Falken's silica-enriched tread compound that delivers superior wear life over a wide range of operating temperatures.

Not only does the tread design help the longevity of the tyres, but it also helps channel water away effectively. The A/T Trail has one of the best if not the best anti-aquaplaning performance in the SUV tyre segment when compared to OE passenger-based SUV tyres. This is particularly useful in our country, as Malaysia is known for heavy rain which can cause puddles of water to collect all over the road.

According to Stamford Tyre, the Falken A/T Trail is the highest-rated all-terrain SUV tyre when it comes to wet braking, wet handling, dry handling, dry braking, noise comfort and ride quality. Not only is it great on paved roads, but the Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail also has a durable 2-ply polyester construction and rugged upper sidewall feature, which protects the tire from sharp rocks during those off-road excursions.

Another benefit of the Thai-made Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail tyre is that it has been optimised for tropical weather, unlike other A/T tyres, which have been designed as an all-season tyre. In addition, the advanced 4D Nano Design compound technology enabled Sumitomo Rubber's engineers to develop a compound adapted to Malaysian weather and road conditions.

Falken is the market leader in all-terrain tyres in Malaysia

Not only does this make the A/T Trail one of the only climate-specific tyres in Malaysia, but also a tyre range that offers the only SUV-biased all-terrain tyre in the market currently. With the addition of the A/T Trail to the Wildpeak line-up, Falken is now the market leader for 4x4 and SUV All-Terrain tyres in Malaysia.

Sizes for the Wildpeak A/T Trail range between 16" to 20" wheels, with prices starting from RM400++.

