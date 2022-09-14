Ferrari Purosangue 'Not An SUV' Officially Unveiled - 715hp V12 Four-Door Four-Seater

Ferrari has officially unveiled its first-ever four-door four-seater and we already know what's it called - The Ferrari Purosangue.

Ferrari's 75 years of experience in building some of the best 2+2 cars (two front seats with two smaller rear seats) has led to the birth of the Purosangue which means 'thoroughbred' which is said to offer the perfect balance between performance, driving pleasure, and comfort.

6.5-litre V12 with 715hp and 716Nm

To make sure that the Purosangue is the best 'not an SUV' the world has ever seen, Ferrari made sure that it comes with some hefty firepower to back it up. That comes in the form of a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces 715hp and 716Nm of torque.

The mid-front-mounted engine is mated to an eight-speed F1 DCT gearbox as well as a unique 4x4 transmission package plus independent wheel steering that offers a 49:51% weight distribution. This also means that it's not only fast on the straights but nimble and agile in the corners as well.

Speaking of fast, the Ferrari Purosangue is able to hit 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and 0-200km/h in 10.6 seconds before arriving at its top speed of over 310km/h. And that's while riding on a couple of 22-inch front wheels (255/35 R22) and rear 23-inch rollers (315/30 R23). Dry weight? Just 2,033kg.

Enough space for four adults AND a big boot

Ferrari also took years to make sure that the Purosangue's chassis and cabin is comfortable yet sport-oriented enough for everyone to enjoy the drive. The driver's cockpit is inspired by the SF90 Stradale with a 10.25-inch screen (that's also mimicked for the front passenger) and everyone gets to enjoy the heated electric seats.

The rear passengers get to enjoy its rear-hinged back doors or 'welcome doors' or 'suicide doors' for ease of entry and exit without compromising the car's overall compactness. Other highlights include the Burmester sound system, brand-new Alcantara upholstery, and perhaps the best of all, a 473-litre boot space.

Exterior's beautiful form yet functional

In spite of all that has already been mentioned above, the Purosangue won't sell if it does not come with good looks. Ferrari's Styling Centre went all out to ensure that the Purosangue is not only sexy to look at, but also aerodynamically superior as well.

Built using a combination of aluminium and carbon fibre, the Purosangue also showcases high levels of aerodynamics while being subtle about it. You can see that via its very minimal front-end design with no grille but a suspend dihedral, blown air ducts, long sculpted bonnet, aerobridge, nicely-proportioned wheel arches, and more.

Big Ferrari, big price tag

If you're planning to get your very own Ferrari Purosangue, the price tag starts from €390,000 or around RM1.76 million and that's before you even consider all the options, duties, and taxes. The good thing is that like other Ferraris, the Purosangue also comes with the brand's seven-year warranty program.