Ford Ranger WildTrak Sport Special Edition Launched - From RM158k

If you've been eyeing a Ford pickup truck for the longest of time, now is probably the best time to get one, as Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the distributor for Ford in Malaysia, has unveiled the New Ford Ranger WildTrak Sport, a Special Edition variant with limited units available for sale throughout the country.

Launched at Ford's 'new normal' roadshow at the Ground Floor of 1Utama's Shopping Centre, the limited-run special edition WildTrak features a new front grille design, new illuminated front scuff plates, black door handles, 18-inch black alloy wheels, and ebony black wing mirrors as well as a black lift handle at the tailgate.

On the inside, the Special Edition WildTrak also gets some new bits of kit, including new illuminated front scuff plates with logo, leather embossed seats, and a steering wheel with orange stitching.

According to Ford Malaysia, the WildTrak Special Edition is designed to take on life's adventures, made possible through the truck's 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission to deliver 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque, offering incredible performance for both on- and off-road driving.

The New Ford Ranger WildTrak Sport Special Edition also comes with highly advanced technologies and innovative driver assistance features, such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Vehicle and Pedestrian Detection, as well as Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning and Assist.

Taking it one step further than what is usually conducted via just roadshows, anyone can enjoy the offers at the roadshow by visiting any of Ford's authorised dealerships nationwide.

Customers who book the Special Edition Ranger WildTrak Sport within the 5-day roadshow window, however, will stand a chance to walk away with prizes, including a local getaway, regardless if they book it at the roadshow or at the nearest Ford Authorised dealership.

Those who cannot make it will also be able to join in the roadshow activities via Facebook Live across several sessions and stand a chance to win exclusive Ford merchandise.

Winners will be couriered their gifts to their desired addresses within Malaysia if picked as the winner.

"As the country transitions to normalcy, we see the introduction of our New Ford Ranger WildTrak Sport Special Edition timely, being a perfect addition to our already renowned Ranger portfolio where customers use it for work, family or play," said Turse Zuhair, Managing Director, Sime Darby Auto ConneXion.

Ford's first-ever 'new normal' roadshow commences today until 12 December 2021, at the Ground Floor, Luxe Wing, 1Utama Shopping Centre, Petaling Jaya.

The New Ford Ranger WildTrak Sport is available in two colours – Saber and Absolute Black. It is priced from RM158,388 and is backed by Ford's new five-year manufacturer's warranty or 160,000km (whichever comes first). Customers will also get an 18-month free service package for added peace of mind if they make a purchase before 31 December 2021.