As expected, the second-generation Porsche Macan, now an all-electric SUV, has made Malaysian landfall with base Macan and the Macan 4, joining the Macan 4S and Macan Turbo. First deliveries of the all-new electric SUV will also be commencing this weekend by distributor Sime Darby Auto Performance.

Macan: RM430,000

Macan 4: RM445,000

Macan 4S: RM525,000

Macan Turbo: RM635,000

Christopher Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Sime Darby Auto Performance said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new all-electric Macan in Malaysia. The Macan has long been a popular model since its debut, and we’re excited to begin delivering the all-new second-generation model to our customers. Customer response has been overwhelmingly positive, with strong demand. The Macan is now also available for test drives at all Porsche Centres, and we can’t wait to see this outstanding electric SUV cruising on the roads across Malaysia.”

In addition to the new-style exterior, the Macan continues to impress inside with a 12.6-inch curved digital instrument cluster, a 10.9-inch central infotainment touchscreen, and an optional 10.9-inch passenger display. Enhanced features include a head-up display with augmented reality and adjustable ambient lighting. Porsche has upgraded its displays with new themes, animations, and a customisable colour scheme that aligns with the vehicle’s exterior paint.

All Macan variants are now available in a new Slate Grey Neo paint finish. A 20-inch Macan S wheel and an off-road design package have also been introduced. The off-road package enhances approach angles to 17.4 degrees, adds 10 mm of ground clearance with adaptive air suspension, and features a redesigned front bumper in Vesuvius Grey or body colour.

21-inch off-road design wheels in matching grey complete the rugged look, while roof railings can be customised in Black or Silver. The Turbo variant also offers a unique Turbonite finish for its railings.

For local buyers, available add-ons include Power Steering Plus, electrically-opening charging covers, four-zone climate control, a 230V luggage compartment power outlet, and a premium Bose surround sound system.

Macan

The 'base' fully electric Macan is powered by a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery with a gross energy capacity of 100 kWh, 95 kWh of which is designated as usable, powering a rear-mounted electric motor that delivers 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW), or 360 PS with overboost enabled, and 563 Nm of torque.

This rear-wheel-drive configuration, absent a front motor, reduces the vehicle’s weight by 110 kg compared to the Macan 4, contributing to an impressive WLTP-rated range of up to 641 km. This entry Macan electric is far from a slouch, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 220 km/h.

Macan 4

The Macan 4 steps up with dual electric motors for more performance and all-weather traction, but as it does draw from the same 95kWh battery, that does mean that its WLTP range takes a hit, reduced to a still very road-trip capable 613km.

That said, power is upped to 387PS (or 408PS with overboost engaged), while torque rises to 650Nm to enable a 0-100km/h sprint of 5.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 220km/h.

Macan 4S

The Macan 4S further increases total system output to 448 PS, though when overboost is engaged, power increases to 516 PS and 820 Nm of torque. Equipped with all-wheel drive as well, the Macan 4S sprints from 0-100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds and achieves a top speed of 240 km/h. Its range, however, is slightly lower than the base Macan at 606 km (WLTP).

Macan Turbo

At the top of the range is the Macan Turbo, mirroring its non-electric model counterpart, with a price tag of RM635k. Again drawing from a subtantially sized 100kWh battery (95kWh usable), this performance-oriented range-topper is sprints to 100km/h from standstill in just 3.3 seconds thanks to a dual motor setup that delivers 584PS (or 639PS when on overboost) and a staggering 1,130Nm of torque.

It's range is, predictably, the least in the range, though far from unimpressive given how much speed and power it has on tap - its WLTP figure stands at 591km.