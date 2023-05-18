Google is working on a dashcam feature for its Pixel phones

Is Google working on a dashcam feature for Android phones? Sure seems like it

Using mobile phones as car dashcams can be a good idea and has become increasingly popular. Many people already use their smartphones as dashcams by using apps or mounting their phones on the dashboard or windshield.

Soon however, there might just be a dedicated feature from Google that can take this phone-as-dashcam idea to the next level, as the California-based tech giant is reportedly working on a new feature for its Pixel smartphones that will effectively turn them into a dashcam.

According to Carscoops, the product was found by 9to5google, which spotted a "dogfood" build of the feature in Google's Personal Safety app.

"Dogfooding" refers to the practice of a company or organization using its own products internally. It involves employees using the company's products or services as end-users would, allowing them to identify and address any issues or improvements.

The pre-release feature on Google's Personal Safety services was called Dashcam, which will probably help your phone record videos while driving.

Google Personal Safety is a suite of features and services designed to enhance personal safety and provide assistance in emergencies. These features are primarily available on Android devices and are intended to help users feel more secure while going about their daily lives.

As we said in the beginning, car owners are already starting to use their phones as a dashcam, which saves cost in purchasing another device. Still, this time, a new feature won't make your phone into a makeshift device, as it will have its own dedicated dashcam feature.