Police considering proposing to Transport Ministry and JPJ to increase usage of dashcams in vehicles

PDRM wants the Transport Ministry and Road Transport Department to urge people to install dashcams in their vehicles. Could help with road accidents and mischievous driver investigations.

Dashcams have proven to be valuable tools in investigations involving road accidents. Dashcam footage can provide investigators with a visual record of the accident scene.

This allows them to reconstruct the sequence of events, determine fault, and understand the factors that led to the collision. The footage can be used to analyze the speed, position, and even behaviour of vehicles involved, helping investigators make accurate assessments.

It's no surprise then the Royal Police force are considering proposing to the Transport Ministry and Road Transport Department (RTD) to promote the usage of dashcams in private vehicles.

According to the Vibes, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said such devices would assist investigations into road crashes as well as public complaints on traffic safety and violations.

"It (dashcam usage) should be definitely encouraged," he told The Vibes.

When the Vibes asked if the police would pursue with matter and put forward a proposal to RTD, the IGP said: "This can be suggested (to RTD and the ministry).

The Police have even conducted a form of research on the matter and asked the public on their feedback about Dashcams on their facebook page.

Some academicians have even called for dashacam to be standard equipment on cars, siting that "it could be used as evidence in the event of an accident or when dealing with road thugs".

"The use of dashcams is important to record any type of criminal incident that occurs such as road bullying, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, robbery, violence or physical assault and sexual harassment," said Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia's (Usim) faculty of shariah and laws' Assoc Prof Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

But not everyone agrees, as there are legislative obstacles.

Former transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said "Without legal provisions and clear rules, I am afraid that any behaviour recorded (on dashcams) cannot be used for claims or court proceedings."

"This matter will also cause people to blame the government for mandating the use of a piece of equipment that cannot be used in court."

"I also do not disagree with the view that it will be a burden to the people, especially the B40 group, if dashcams are made mandatory."

Should dashcams be made mandatory in all cars to enhance road safety and assist in accident investigations? Let us know your thoughts.