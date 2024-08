One month since its mid-July debut, Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia has stated it has successfully delivered the first 100 units of the GWM TANK 300 to customers.

During the vehicle handover event, the 100th customer, Professor Dr. Steven Leow, shared his enthusiasm for the GWM TANK 300. He first experienced the vehicle in China and was immediately captivated by its rugged design, advanced specifications, and technology.

"I never expected an off-road vehicle to match the comfort level of a sedan. The GWM TANK 300 has exceeded my expectations, especially with its smart technologies like L2 ADAS, wireless charging, and a transparent chassis that align perfectly with modern lifestyle needs," he said.

Cui An Qi, Managing Director of GWM Malaysia, expressed gratitude over the positive response from Malaysian customers, noting that this warm reception has boosted customer confidence in the GWM brand.

To show appreciation, GWM Malaysia is offering exclusive rewards to the first 300 owners of the GWM TANK 300. These benefits include a lifetime warranty on the vehicle’s engine and transmission (limited to first-hand owners), 5 years of free service maintenance, a Thule Paramount Backpack worth RM999, and a Thule Adventure Kit Voucher worth RM8,000.

Additionally, GWM Malaysia has launched the "Go Adventure with GWM TANK" initiative, giving who complete their GWM TANK 300 vehicle registration by September 12, 2024 the chance to win an adventure trip to the Alxa Desert.