Showroom-ready units of GWM TANK 300 touches down in Malaysia ahead of Q3 launch

In keeping with its earmarked Q3 launch window approaching as June draws to a close, the rugged looking, off-road capable, yet well-appointed GWM TANK 300 has arrived in numbers.

Unfortunately, at this juncture, details on pricing (estimated at RM250k) and the specific variants available still remain undisclosed. Similarly, a comprehensive specification sheet will only be unveiled closer to the official launch date.

Under the bonnet, what we know of the TANK 300 here appears to be consistent with the preview units shown earlier this year, equipped with a non-hybrid 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine, boasting an output of 220 PS (217 hp or 162 kW) and 380 Nm of torque.

This powerplant is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission and features a part-time four-wheel-drive system. Notably, and much like the pickup trucks that share its ladder frame type chassis, it offers multiple driving modes including 2H, 4H, and 4L, alongside front and rear differential locks.

In terms of dimensions, the TANK 300 measures 4,760 mm in length, 1,930 mm in width, and stands 1,903 mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 2,750 mm. Its robust design is reminiscent of classic 4x4 vehicles, most notably the Jeep Wrangler and/or the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, characterised by a boxy silhouette and substantial cladding.

At least at the time of its previous in-the-flesh appearance here, the TANK 300’s exterior features include 18-inch wheels, a prominent front bumper with integrated fog lamps, and circular LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. The rear showcases a swing-out tailgate with an attached spare wheel, emphasising its off-road readiness.

Inside the cabin, the TANK 300 exudes a rugged yet refined appeal, drawing contentious links to Mercedes-Benz in terms of its design accents. The dashboard, for example, is adorned with turbine-style air vents and hosts dual 12.3-inch screens, pulling instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment display duties respectively.

Noteworthy interior amenities include powered front seats, leather upholstery, a Harman Infinity sound system, automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, and a suite of driver assistance features.

Safety is bolstered with adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking, underscoring its modern, even urban utility beyond its robust exterior. As anticipation builds towards its imminent launch, industry followers and potential buyers alike await further details on pricing, additional variants, and the complete specifications of the GWM TANK 300. There should be more forthcoming, and soon.