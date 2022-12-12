Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Hannah Yeoh springs into action, visits Sepang International Circuit

Hannah Yeoh springs into action, visits Sepang International Circuit

Auto News
 | 

Hannah Yeoh springs into action, visits Sepang International Circuit

Hannah Yeoh has begun her duties as the newly-appointed Minister of Youth and Sports by first visiting the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

The 'home of Malaysian motorsports' visit was to see for herself the infrastructures currently being provided by SIC as well as hear the challenges being faced by the management team, particularly after two years of inactivity during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Coordination with other parties to improve SIC

hannah yeoh sepang international circuit ministry of youth and sports*Image credit: Hannah Yeoh FB

Her visit was accompanied by SIC Chairman, Tan Sri Mohamed Azman Yahya, as well as Abdullah Hassan, SIC Board of Directors member. On her official FB page, Yeoh stated that there are several aspects that require coordination from other parties to assist SIC in all of the necessary improvements, KBS included.

She also met with SIC's Racing Technical Academy coach, Josiah Ng, who also happens to be a three-time olympian track cyclist. Starting her role as the new Minister of Youth and Sports by 'listening to briefing and visiting our agencies to understand everything' is pretty much what we need right now in order to improve moving forward.

Related Tags
Hannah Yeoh KBS KBS Malaysia Ministry of Youth and Sports Youth and Sports Minister Sepang International Circuit SIC Hannah Yeoh SIC
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party