Hannah Yeoh springs into action, visits Sepang International Circuit

Hannah Yeoh has begun her duties as the newly-appointed Minister of Youth and Sports by first visiting the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

The 'home of Malaysian motorsports' visit was to see for herself the infrastructures currently being provided by SIC as well as hear the challenges being faced by the management team, particularly after two years of inactivity during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Coordination with other parties to improve SIC

*Image credit: Hannah Yeoh FB

Her visit was accompanied by SIC Chairman, Tan Sri Mohamed Azman Yahya, as well as Abdullah Hassan, SIC Board of Directors member. On her official FB page, Yeoh stated that there are several aspects that require coordination from other parties to assist SIC in all of the necessary improvements, KBS included.

She also met with SIC's Racing Technical Academy coach, Josiah Ng, who also happens to be a three-time olympian track cyclist. Starting her role as the new Minister of Youth and Sports by 'listening to briefing and visiting our agencies to understand everything' is pretty much what we need right now in order to improve moving forward.