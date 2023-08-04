Here's the new-gen 2024 Honda N-Box, and it's not a threat to the ones available in Malaysia now

Here it is, the much-anticipated third generation of Japan's best-selling car, the Honda N-Box. But if you're expecting a drastic transformation, think again!

The all-new N-Box maintains its iconic tall body design, loved by the Japanese for over a decade now, focusing on practicality and functionality. Although Honda says it's a new-generation vehicle, there's no stark difference between it and the ones available now. In fact, in our opinion, the second-gen still looks fresh, but we'll let you decide.

As with the previous generation, Honda offers two designs: the regular N-Box and the sportier N-Box Custom. While they may look quite similar at first glance, a side-by-side comparison does reveal some changes.

The regular N-Box flaunts a cleaner front grille and charming round-shape LED daytime running lights, giving it a cutesy appearance. On the other hand, the N-Box Custom sports a more sophisticated look with its DRL strip running across the front grille, making it ideal for those seeking a more serious vibe.

Both versions maintain the boxy profile, but the N-Box Custom stands out with its sportier rear bumper and clear-type taillights.

Inside the cabin, the all-new N-Box offers a slight revamp, providing an updated look. Honda boasts that it is the roomiest among the kei cars, ensuring a high visual point for enhanced driving visibility. The inclusion of a parking guide mirror on the A-pillar further contributes to the exterior's clean and symmetrical look.

Gone are the traditional dials and gauges on the dashboard, replaced by a 7-inch TFT display. This is probably the biggest change to the dash. However, this update allows for the integration of the Honda Sensing ADAS suite, which is likely to be standard across the range.

The all-new N-Box's safety suite has been further enhanced with features such as sudden acceleration suppression and close-range collision mitigation braking. These additions complement the existing Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), and Auto High Beam (AHB).

Though Honda hasn't released power figures, it is expected that the 3-cylinder 660-cc engines, both naturally aspirated and turbocharged, will be carried over from the previous generation, producing 58 PS and 64 PS, respectively.

Pricing details for the all-new N-Box are yet to be announced, with the launch planned for Japan in the fall. Given its history of dominating the kei car sales charts, it's no surprise that the N-Box has garnered immense popularity in Japan, selling over 2.4 million units and even making its way overseas through reconditioned dealers and parallel imports.