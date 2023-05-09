Hyundai reported to unveil production version of N Vision 74 on May 27th

If Money Today is to be believed, Hyundai will be mass-producing the 'N Vision 74' concept car, and we can't wait to see it!

When it comes to design, Hyundai Motor Company must be one of the most daring auto manufacturers currently around. If you look at their current crop of cars, most of them have their own unique look that doesn't resemble any other vehicles from other auto manufacturers.

So when news broke out that Hyundai will allegedly be mass producing a car based on the 'N Vision 74' concept car, it naturally put a smile on our faces as once again they are proving that they don't conform to current trends, especially where exterior design is concerned.

According to Money Today, a South Korean media outlet, Hyundai Motor Company is pressing forward with plans to mass produce a version of their 'N Vision 74' vehicle, a car which received "the most popular car of the year" award at the '2022 Top Gear Awards'.

According to their exclusive, they will announce the big news on May 27 at its design studio in Seoul, coinciding with 'Pony Day'.

Pony Day is Hyundai's celebration of their Pony Car, which inspired the design of the 'N Vision 74' vehicle.

Like most of us who are unaware of Hyundai's history, The Hyundai Pony was the first mass-produced vehicle from the South Korean automaker. It was introduced in 1975 and was a significant car for Hyundai, as it helped establish the company as a serious player in the global automotive market.

While the Pony is no longer in production, it remains an integral part of Hyundai's history and legacy, and the revival of its legacy started with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which took some design cues from the Hyundai Pony.

When the 'Hyundai N Vision 74' debuted on N day in 2022, many petrolheads and journalists were impressed with its retro design and futuristic powertrain.

This futuristic powertrain in the form of a rather complicated hydrogen hybrid power system is perhaps the biggest cloud looming over the production version, as it is unknown whether Hyundai will make the car with the said powertrain or a conventional electric vehicle powerplant, just like the Ioniq 5.

It's also unclear whether Hyundai will slap the Pony moniker on the car, but we'll find out on May 27.

Money Today also reported that the car would be designed by Fabrizio Giugiaro, the son of Giorgetto Giugiaro, the designer of the 1974 Pony Coupe concept car.

The Pony was a compact car designed to be affordable and practical, focusing on fuel efficiency and reliability. In contrast, the Pony Coupe concept car was a two-door coupe never produced for commercial sale.

However, it was a vital concept car for Hyundai, showcasing the company's ability to create innovative and exciting designs. It was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, a renowned Italian car designer who also penned down cars like the Volkswagen Golf Mk1, DMC DeLorean, Lotus Elise and many more.