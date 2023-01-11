Video: e-Corner modules lets this Hyundai IONIQ 5 do all sorts of weird things

Technology is getting wild in EVs and the latest innovation by Hyundai lets an Ioniq 5 do all sorts of magical things, including rotating all of its wheels 90 degrees in the same direction.

As crazy as it sounds, the application of this innovation has considerable amounts of advantages in cars, including the most obvious one, the ease of parallel parking.

Dubbed the e-Corner, the in-wheel module was fitted to an Ioniq 5 and showcased at the 2023 CES in Las Vegas.

According to insideevs, "the module incorporates an electric motor, electric damper, brake by wire, and steer by wire, making it a complete package that can be fitted to a huge variety of plug-in vehicles without wasting any space, making life easier for engineers."

It's pretty hard to imagine, but a video from Hyundai Mobis, the Korean brand's spare parts and autonomous driving division clearly shows what this innovation is capable of doing.

On top of allowing the wheels of the Ioniq5 prototype to rotate 90 degrees, it can also rotate the wheels to 45 degrees, allowing the car to do an on-the-spot 360-degree spin.

Just like the GMC Hummer EV, the innovation also allows the car to be driven diagonally as well as give it a pivot function which basically allows the car to function like a forklift.

The e-Corner module In-wheel system can also potentially simplify assembly processes for battery-operated vehicles as well as give cars more manoeuvrability.



