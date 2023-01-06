Editor's Pick
  4. The Peugeot Inception Concept car is the most abstract car to come out of Paris

With electric vehicles seemingly being the way forward when it comes to mobility, Peugeot has decided to preview its future at the 2023 CES, by unveiling the Peugeot Inception Concept.

The concept basically showed off a radically designed EV, which Peugeot says will inspire future models, all the way down to the little itsy-bitsy compact cars.

It rides on Stellantis's STLA Large platform, which is one of four EV platforms currently in the works at Stellantis. The large platform can support batteries up to 118 kWh, and the Inception Concept car packs a 100 kWh battery with a claimed range of 800 kilometres.

Peugeot Inception Concept

All that battery power will send energy to a dual-motor setup and give the Inception all-wheel drive and nearly 680 hp. Peugeot says it can complete the 0-100km/h sprint in under three seconds, which is similar in performance to the Porsche Taycan or Tesla Model 3.

Peugeot Inception Concept rectangular steering wheel

On the inside, the interior features the company's i-cockpit design, headlined by a radical rectangle steering wheel inspired by video games. All the seats is located lower down. Opposite the seats, the minimal cockpit, which can be retracted when driving is delegated, is dedicated to the driver alone.

The dashboard will be no more, as well as the crossbar and the bulkhead. With this completely open view of the road, the occupants can see and experience more, increasing the emotion felt on board tenfold.

Peugeot Inception Concept car CES 2023
 Passengers of the car will also be at the heart of a 7.25 m2 glazed surface area. All the glazing (windscreen, side windows and quarter windows) is made from glass designed for architecture. Adapted to the PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT, it retains its exceptional thermal qualities and benefits from a multi-chrome treatment (treatment with metal oxides), a process initially used for the visors of astronauts' helmets by NASA. This NARIMA® glass has a warm reflection, in shades of yellow and a colder transmission, in bluish tones.

Peugeot concept car 2023

Apparently, passengers will enjoy a new experience in terms of the Colours and Materials environment, while the treatment of the multi-chrome glass solves the thermal and anti-UV problem.

Peugeot Inception concept 2023

Although the Peugeot Inception concept sounds radically out of this world, Peugeot hopes to use some of the concept's ideas and features in its EVs, which they plan to debut in the next couple of years. Like Volvo, Peugeot wants to be a leading electric brand, and they want to accomplish this by 2030.

