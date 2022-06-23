Is Gojek Finally Coming To Malaysia?

There are many e-hailing companies here in Malaysia, but none of them can rival the e-hailing giant that is Grab. But Gojek? Now, that's an interesting competition.

Indonesia's top e-hailing company was recently spotted in the heart of Kuala Lumpur doing some kind of video shoot. Although its services are not yet available in the country, this could indicate that Gojek might just step into Malaysia's e-hailing segment soon.

*Image credit: The Vocket

The black Honda City with the Gojek logo on the side can also mean that Grab might finally have a worthy competitor within the market in the near future. This also means that in order to stay competitive, Malaysians might just enjoy better e-hailing services at lower prices (hopefully).

There are currently 33 e-hailing registered operations that are registered with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), but Gojek is not one of them (yet). They did, however, try to enter the market back in 2020 with plans to introduce motorcycle e-hailing services, but thanks to COVID-19 and the Government's indecisiveness back then, it never materialised.

*Image credit: The Vocket

Gojek, Indonesia's first unicorn company, has been making waves since it was first established in 2009. It was in 2015 when it launched its app that provided multiple e-hailing services (just like Grab today) and is valued at US$10 billion.

Its latest merger with Indonesia's tech giant, Tokopedia, led to the birth of GoTo - the country's largest merger between two of its most valuable startups. With a multitude of financial backings, Gojek (or GoTo) might just be able to bring the fight to Grab unlike any other e-hailing companies are able to do today. Interesting? It certainly is.