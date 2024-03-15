Join us at IOI Puchong from March 20-24th for Carlist.my's Ramadan Roadshow 2024 - Amazing Cars, Crazy Deals, and Prizes Galore!

Carlist is making a grand return with another captivating roadshow event that you absolutely mustn't overlook! Join us for our Ramadan Roadshow, set to dazzle at the Ground Floor North Court of IOI Mall Puchong from March 20th to March 24th, 2024, running from 10 am to 10 pm.

Chery is set to impress with their dynamic SUV duo, the Tiggo 8 Pro and Omoda 5, boasting striking style, cutting-edge technology, and remarkably luxurious interiors. Secure your booking and receive an exclusive mystery gift!

Ingress Auto is also joining the excitement, offering cash rebates of up to RM 35,000 on your preferred BMW models, whether it's the ever-popular 3 Series or the equally sleek but higher riding X3. Moreover, BMW Financing presents enticing deals, including rates as low as 0% and a 5-year warranty. Selected models come with complimentary BMW Lifestyle Vouchers and free BMW Advanced Car Eye products.

Subaru, on the other hand, is treating new Forester buyers with generous perks such as rebates of up to RM 8,888 or 0% interest financing, coupled with a complimentary 5-year comprehensive maintenance package.

Our trusted banking partner, RHB, returns to assist with your vehicle financing needs, offering interest rates starting from as low as 2.32% per annum flat rate equivalent, making your dream vehicle more attainable.

Joining the festivities, Soundstream awaits to elevate your in-car audio and entertainment experience with enticing 0% installment plans spread over 36 months for their range of products.

And that's not all! Don't miss out on daily prizes throughout the 5-day event, including Isetan vouchers worth up to RM 200.

Whether you're in search of cutting-edge technology, exclusive deals, or simply seeking the thrill of a new ride, Carlist.my's Ramadan Roadshow has something for everyone. Join us at the Ground Floor North Court of IOI Mall Puchong from March 20th to March 24th, 2024, 10am to 10pm!

Don't forget to register here and stand a chance to win RM100 Lazada vouchers!