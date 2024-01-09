Catch Carlist’s New Year, New Car Roadshow, 11-14 January 2024 at MyTown Shopping Centre!

Get ready to kickstart your 2024 on a high note with our New Year New Car Roadshow! This exciting event is your gateway to exclusive deals and offerings from a lineup of top-notch brands. Rev up your new year with a fresh set of wheels with Carlist!

Whether you fancy the trendiest and most high tech EVs such as the smart #1, the quirky yet irresistible Suzuki Jimny (who are offering an exciting 0% interest promo!), or the latest and greatest S70 sedan from Proton, don’t miss this chance to get up close and test drive them by joining us next weekend in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

From the 11th to the 14th of January 2024, from 10 am to 10 pm, mark your calendars to be at Central Town, Ground Floor, MyTOWN Shopping Centre. This prime location will host an array of vehicles and unbeatable deals just waiting for you to explore and indulge in.

Take a moment to register early here (https://carl.st/nyncroadshowfb) to ensure you don't miss out on any updates or special surprises that await you at this exceptional event.

Be it a sleek sedan, a versatile SUV, or any other dream car, this roadshow is your ticket to a fantastic start to 2024. Gear up for an exciting experience and test drive your next ideal vehicle!

Not only will you receive a Lazada Gift Card valued at up to RM200 upon booking a car, but you'll also be in the running to win an Apple Watch Series 8 worth RM1,749.

It's not just about the grand prize—by registering early, you'll secure an additional chance to grab a RM50 Lazada Gift Card.

And from our friends at RHB, get ready to unlock the potential for incredible savings with RHB Vehicle Financing-i, offering rates as astonishingly low as 2.05% p.a. (flat rate equivalent). Elevate your savings game by paying more each month with the variable rate feature, securing not just a competitive rate but also additional savings.

GoInsuran will also be there, offering their signature quality protection at affordable rates as car insurance expires. They prioritize providing the finest coverage without high costs, aiming to help customers save up to RM150 on their car premiums. The promotion encourages immediate action, prompting users to activate their savings using the promo code "HIGOINSURAN" today.

Join us at the event to explore your options and take advantage of these exciting offers. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to upgrade your car and potentially snag some incredible rewards. See you there!