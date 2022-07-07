Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica Lands In Malaysia - RM1.05 Million

Unveiled globally back in April, the manic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica has made its way into Malaysia.

There are a number of Huracán models introduced over the years, and the Tecnica is the variant that sits between the 'normal' rear-wheel-drive Huracán EVO model and the super track-oriented Huracán STO. In other words, it's a Huracán that balances perfectly between road and track.

A bridge between performance and beauty

The exterior of the Huracán Tecnica was inspired by another Huracán model, the Super Trofeo EVO2. Compared to the base model, the Tecnica features restructured front and rear architecture that looks sharper and carries better aero performance. All in all, the Tecnica offers 35% more downforce compared to the EVO.

There's a new front bumper and splitter to cut through the wind more efficiently. What you can't see is the full carbon fibre bonnet that's painted the same colour as the rest of the body. Its rear bumper, fixed rear wing, rear window, and engine cover are also new.

Naturally-aspirated V10 for days

The Tecnica comes packed with the STO's 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine that produces 631hp and 565Nm of torque. Power is sent down to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

This translates to a 0-100km/h run in just 3.2 seconds, 0-200km/h in 9.1 seconds, plus a top speed of 325km/h. If stopping is of concern, the Huracán Tecnica's carbon-ceramic brakes help to stop it from 100km/h to zero in a distance of only 31.5m. It also comes with improved braking cooling performance for constant performance lap after lap.

To be driven on all occasions

Lamborghini claims that the Tecnica is a true driver's car that pays homage to 'technical purity and physical sensation', which is why it has been fitted with some dynamic wizardries such as rear-wheel-steering, torque vectoring, modified traction control, and three driving modes - Strada, Sport, and Corsa.

Then there is also the magneto-rheological suspension system hiding behind its set of 20-inch wheels wrapped with some lovely Bridgestone Potenza Sport R20 rubber (245/30 front, 305/30 rear). In the words of Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Lamborghini, the Huracán Tecnica is the "perfect fun-to-drive Huracán".

What's the price tag?

SunAgata Supercars Sdn Bhd (Lamborghini's sole authorised dealer & aftersales service provider here in Malaysia) has priced the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica at RM1.05 million (excluding duties, options, and insurance).

It's going to be much higher than that considering that its interior can be fully customised via the brand's personalisation arm, Ad Personam. It's a Lambo, would you expect anything less?!