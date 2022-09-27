Lamborghini Produced Its Last Pure V12 Model Ever

The era of the Lamborghini Aventador has finally come to an end as the final model rolled off the production floor.

Finished in a special light blue Ad Personam colour, the last Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster also marked the last car ever from Lamborghini to come with a pure naturally-aspirated V12 before moving on into another exciting era - hybrids.

Over 11,000 models sold since 2011

The Lamborghini Aventador first made its official appearance back in 2011 at the Geneva Motor Show. The Aventador LP 700-4 was instantly an icon thanks to its 'bedroom poster' look paired with 700hp, permanent all-wheel-drive, and more.

Throughout its lifetime, eight model derivatives came to be and a total of 11,465 units were sold to owners around the globe. The Aventador is regarded by many as a true supercar icon and that fact is backed up with awards, track records, and countless appearances in movies, films, and famous rappers' music videos.

Lambo's future is in plug-in hybrids

Signalling the end of Lambo's naturally-aspirated V12, the future of the brand lies in the more viable plug-in hybrid or PHEV. However, Lamborghini will ensure that whatever they plan next will carry over the same key features that make their cars iconic and desirable - jaw-droppingly gorgeous design, powerful performance figures, and just like how the CEO of Lamborghini himself has stated, "game-changer".