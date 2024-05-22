Malaysia Autoshow 2024: 70mai Dash Cam A510 unveiled - From RM399

70mai has unveiled its latest dash cam today at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 in the form of the new A510.

Following the major success of the 70mai A500s with global sales exceeding 500,000 units, the new A510 takes it up a few notches with enhanced image quality as well as added safety protection features.

In other words, 70mai took the globally #1 best-selling dash cam A500s and fully upgraded it with enhanced image quality as well as 4G enablement. Whether for novice drivers or those looking to upgrade their dashcam, choosing the A510 is always a safe bet.

Starting with the cutting-edge Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor, the 70mai A510 offers crystal-clear day and night clarity for both front and rear views. The high dynamic range (HDR) is made available via its dual-channel setup to provide 1944P image quality at 60FPS paired with the MaiColorVivid+ Solution as well as the 70maiNight OwlVision technologies.

Simply put, you can be sure that the new 70mai A510 will capture all of the important details with features such as front view HDR, dual-channel time-lapse recording, and picture-in-picture (PiP) for a more comprehensive overview when needed.

The A510 is also the third dash cam in the 70mai arsenal to feature the 4G Connectivity function, which allows users to be fully connected with their cars via the 70mai app for things like alerts, live streaming, and locating your cars while you're away with its 24-hours parking surveillance mode when it is paired with the 4G Hardwire Kit.

Other highlights of the 70mai A510 dash cam include

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) - lane departure alert, forward collision alert & front vehicle start alert

Built-in GPS - Real-time trip data & route tracking

Loop Recording

Dash cam settings using the app connected via Bluetooth + more

The new 70mai A510 dash cam is priced at RM429 for the front camera and RM509 for the A510 set (rear cam included) but to celebrate its first-ever market launch, the A510 will be offered at the launch price of RM399 for the former and RM479 for the latter.

Any purchase made at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 will also receive a mystery gift pack worth RM99, and you can also take advantage of the add-on deal for the 4G Hardwire Kit at only RM159.