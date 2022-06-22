Meet The First-Ever BMW M3 Touring - 510hp, 650Nm

If you've ever wondered about a wagon-styled BMW M3, you don't need to wonder anymore with this - the first-ever BMW M3 Touring. That's short for BMW M3 Competition Touring with M xDrive, ladies and gents.

BMW M GmbH has finally added this new body variant to its high-performance model line-up and it's probably one the best 'Father's Day' cars that we've added to our growing list. A combination of 'authentic motorsport feeling' and 'broader spread of practical qualities'? Yes, please!

The BMW M3 Touring is described as a car that has its own standalone appearance thanks to some M-specific exterior features like the vertical kidney grille, large inlets, M gills, wheel arches, and more.

Its overall stance is still very sporty looking at those forged M light-alloy wheels (19-inch front, 20-inch rear), but BMW assures you that it's also good for long-distance driving.

M TwinPower Turbo Engine

Looking at this blend of high-performance and everyday practicality, the BMW M3 Touring is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six M TwinPower Turbo engine that produces 510hp and 650Nm of torque. Basically, it's the same as the M3 saloon model from the B pillars moving forward.

This translates to a 0-100km/h time of only 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 280km/h after punching that power down to its eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

There are few driving modes available in the 4WD setting, but if you require some rear-wheels-only fun, you can do so by turning off its Dynamic Stability Control (DSC). Don't worry, BMW has stiffened up the rear axle and suspension to ensure that it's just as fun to drive as the M3 Competition saloon.

Racing Cockpit + Extra Versatility

For the driver, the interior of the BMW M3 Touring welcomes you with the BMW Curved Display - a fully-digital setup that consists of a 12.3-inch info display plus a diagonal 14.9-inch control display housed within a single glass surface angled towards the driver (similar units found in the i4 and iX models).

If you're not keen on the standard M sport seats, you can opt for the M carbon bucket seats for the front row, but those seating at the back can enjoy three full-sized seats with a 40:20:40 split (same goes for the M Compound brakes, which can be switched to the BMW M Carbon ceramics).

Storage requires applause as the rear load capacity can be extended from 500 litres to 1,510 litres if all three second-row seats are folded down. And there is also the automatic tailgate operation plus a separately opening rear window fitted as standard.

We can go on and on about all the M-specific parts and features (not including all the extra M Performance kits and bits that are available as options). Just know that orders will be opened in September before production starts in November.