Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic Price Announced - RM328,888

If the RM698k Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ and RM388k EQC 400 are a bit out of your price range, perhaps the RM328,888 EQB 350 4Matic seven-seater might be the one for you.

That's right, folks. Mercedes-Benz has officially announced the price tag for the Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic at RM328,888 (OTR excluding insurance). If you want to lug around your entire family with ease but still maintain your cool facade whilst saving the world from further petrol fumes, you might want to check out the EQB.

Boot space of up to 1,710 litres

Thanks to the EQB 350 4Matic's long wheelbase of 2,829mm, the first-ever EQB model in Malaysia can easily extend its maximum boot capacity to an impressive 1,710 litres. If carrying seven humans is of concern, you should also be glad to know that third-row seats can cater to two people of up to 165cm comfortably.

Those with babies have the option to position the children's car seat on the second or even third-row seats which are fitted with ISOFIX points for maximum safety. Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to the Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic.

292hp & 520Nm = 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds

The EQB's all-electric powertrain features dual-electric motors that produce 292hp (215kW) and 520Nm of torque. That means that this beauty can reach 100km/h from a standstill in just 6.2 seconds before arriving at its 160km//h limited top speed.

As for range, its 66.5kWh battery pack offers a WLTP range of 388km-423km depending on how hard to put the pedal to the metal. Just like the EQC, the EQB supports up to 11kW AC charging, which can be charged from 10-100% in 6 hours and 15 minutes.

It also supports DC fast-charging of up to 100kW and when that is connected, 10-80% can be completed in just 32 minutes.

So which Mercedes-EQ is your top choice? EQA, EQB, EQC, or EQS? Because all of them are officially available for purchase here in Malaysia, baby. For more info on the EQB 350, click here.