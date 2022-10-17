Mercedes' extended limited warranty programme is a safety net for cars in their fifth and sixth year

Worried that your Mercedes-Benz will soon run out of warranty? Why not extend it?

With cars getting increasingly complicated and high-tech these days, it's best to have a warranty for them, especially when they are getting on a bit.

Worried that your Mercedes-Benz will be running out of warranty soon? Well, worry no more as Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia and Mercedes-Benz Malaysia have announced the introduction of its upgraded Extended Limited Warranty Programme, offered for vehicles in their fifth and sixth year.

The programmes' offerings include optional Essential or Comprehensive plans with full flexibility for a one-year or two-year subscription with coverage up to RM250,000 per plan.

The parts replaced under this plan are further covered by a 24-month guarantee which allows for free repairs or replacements at any Mercedes-Benz authorised service network beyond the extended warranty period.

The programme also provides unlimited mileage coverage for cars not exceeding 125,000km before the start of their fifth year and 150,000km before the start of their sixth year before opting in for this programme.

Essential package prices and coverage

Air-conditioning

Brakes

Engine

Front-wheel drive

Rear wheel drive

Suspension

Transmission

Power windows

Steering

Comprehensive package prices and coverage

The Comprehensive coverage will cover nine additional components on top of the Essential package, including:

Active and passive safety components

Airmatic struts

Audio system

ECU and tyre pressure monitoring system

Instrument cluster

Sensors

All other control units and electrical components, in addition to rear entertainment system for selected vehicles across the Mercedes-Benz model range in their fifth and sixth year.

The Extended Limited Warranty Programme can be opted in during or after vehicle purchase, for both new and pre-owned within the first four years from registration date.

All insured customers will be entitled to a total claimable value of RM125,000 (Essential plan) and RM150,000 (Comprehensive plan) for individually purchased plans and RM 200,000 (Essential plan) and RM 250,000 (Comprehensive plan) for customers that purchase combined fifth and sixth-year coverage.