New Daihatsu sedan patent filed in Indonesia - Perodua's next B-segment model?

Patent images of what seems to be a new Daihatsu sedan have been filed in Indonesia, but does this mean anything related to Perodua?

Daihatsu Motor Co. filed the patent images with the country's Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DGIP) under the number A00202204663 and what's interesting is the fact that it carries enough resemblance to be called by some the 'twin of the Toyota Vios'.

Toyota Vios challenger?

The latest Toyota Vios or Yaris Ativ that was launched in Thailand last year was also built on the latest Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, which is not surprising if this new Daihatsu sedan shares the same design DNA.

There are several specs and variants with engine capacities ranging from 1.2 to 1.5 litres, but there's a chance that this new Daihatsu sedan model might point towards the more affordable side of things. With that being said, Indonesia's Astra Daihatsu Motor stated that there are no plans for this patent just yet and the filing is more of a 'routine registration'.

Possible platform for Perodua's new sedan?

Indonesia's market is filled with a number of models between the two companies that share the same platforms such as the Rocky and Raiza, Xenia and Avanza, plus more. What's more interesting is the fact that Daihatsu also has ties with Malaysia's carmaker, Perodua.

We've heard of rumours about a possible B-segment sedan from Perodua, but that has remained to be unseen for now. What we do know is that Perodua is gunning to be Daihatsu's centre for R&D in Asia together with more DNGA-based models to be introduced following the popular Perodua Ativa. Will one of them be an affordable B-segment sedan? We'll just have to wait and see, folks.