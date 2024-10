Porsche has taken the exclusivity of its Taycan model to new heights in Malaysia with the introduction of the Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade, a unique one-off creation by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in collaboration with Porsche Asia Pacific, which has just made its Malaysian premiere in Genting Highlands, as expected.

This fully electric sports car stands out with its remarkable Celestial Jade color, an innovative paint that shifts hues depending on the light and viewing angle. Obviously, its colour is inspired by jade, a gemstone that undergoes a metamorphic transformation over millennia.

The Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade was developed as part of Porsche’s Sonderwunsch program, a special customization initiative that allows customers to create bespoke vehicles tailored to their preferences.

The aim of this project was to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Southeast Asia, incorporating symbols and design elements unique to the region. One such feature is the custom-designed logo on the vehicle, inspired by “LongMa,” a mythical creature that represents power and good fortune, aligning with the 2024 Chinese Zodiac Year of the Dragon.

First unveiled to the region back in September in Singapore, the Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade will embark on a tour across Southeast Asia before being auctioned for charity in 2025, with its most recent stopover being in Malaysia before continuing on its regional tour.

Chromaflair pigments use ultra-thin "flakes" that give the illusion of shifting colors depending on the angle and lighting. These flakes are made up of an opaque, reflective aluminum core, coated with a transparent, glass-like layer. The color variations are determined by the thickness of this transparent layer, creating different hues as light passes through.

Despite their intricate composition, these flakes are only 1 micrometer thick—about 50 times thinner than a human hair. This color-changing effect isn’t limited to just the body of the Sonderwunsch Taycan but extends to the rear model designation, the “Electric” logo on the side, and even the key fob cover, all of which feature this striking finish.

The chosen color palette for the Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade includes “Urban Bamboo,” a bright green with hints of yellow and gold, and “Shifting Carbon,” a dark gray with undertones of black and blue.

This stunning one-off is built on the enhanced 2024 Taycan platform, which includes improved power, range, and acceleration, and specifically the Taycan Turbo S variant that produces an impressive 952PS and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds, making it 0.4 seconds faster than previous models.

For the first time, Porsche has used two Chromaflair paints—“Urban Bamboo,” a vibrant green, and “Shifting Carbon,” a dark gray—on the Celestial Jade, creating a captivating color-shifting effect. The painting process, which involved around 80 hours of work by hand, took nearly a full year to complete, highlighting Porsche's attention to detail and craftsmanship.

The interior of the Taycan Celestial Jade is equally unique, featuring Porsche’s “Leather to Sample” options that allows for fully customised leather colours from 150 different options of shade and hue. In this case, Slate Grey leather is combined with Englishgreen.

Porsche’s expanded Sonderwunsch program continues to offer clients the opportunity to create truly one-of-a-kind vehicles, reinforcing the brand’s commitment craftsmanship and customer experience, no matter how exacting or bespoke.