Recently in Singapore, making its regional debut, Southeast Asia has recently welcomed the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade, a one-of-a-kind example that was created in collaboration with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and Porsche Asia Pacific.

It marks the second facelifted Taycan in Asia to undergo the renowned Sonderwunsch (special wishes) program, following the Taycan Turbo K-Edition created for South Korea. If you ask us, this pale green colour is the more fetching of the two, albeit somewhat too similar to the shade used in the iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34), Millenium Jade.

Taking inspiration from the precious stone, reflected in its unique color scheme, Porsche has innovated a new finish for this model, blending two of its Chromaflair paints in a gradient—a process that had apparently never been done before, even by Porsche's bespoke division. The hues chosen are the rare, color-shifting shades of green-blue Urban Bamboo and purple-green Shifting Carbon.

Both derive their striking effect from a dense layer of aluminum flakes 50 times thinner than a human hair, and took about a year to develop and an astonishing 80 man-hours to apply. Not willing to spare any detail, even the car’s key fob boasts this distinctive finish.

Apart from the exclusive and agonisingly applied paint job, Porsche also crafted a unique logo for the Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade, this time inspired by the Chinese mythological creature ‘longma’, combining the head of a dragon and the body of a horse.

This emblem can be found on several parts of the car, including the door projection, illuminated carbon side sill scuff plates, and embroidered headrests, symbolising both this 2024 being the year of the dragon and the origins of the Taycan name, which loosely translates to "lively colt" in Turkish.

Further enhancements include gloss-finished carbon fiber inlays replacing Turbonite finish on the front bumper, side skirts, and rear diffuser, along with carbon aerodynamic fairings on the 21-inch Taycan Exclusive Design alloy wheels.

Inside, the Taycan Turbo is mostly unchanged saved for some choice additions that are rather subtle. The car introduces the Leather to Sample option, showcasing the Englishgreen leather from a 150-color palette, paired with Slate Grey.

As expected, the Turbo S remains unchanged mechanically; it’s dual motor electric powertrain delivering an impressive 775 PS (or 952 PS (700 kW) on overboost) and a remarkable 1,110 Nm of torque. This enables the car to rocket from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds with a top speed of 260 km/h.

Even with such power-hungry hardware, the upgraded 105kWh battery offers a range of up to 630km on the WLTP cycle while its improved DC charging can charge the car from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes - assuming, of course, you can find a charger to match its 320kW maximum rate.

Onward from its Singaporean debut, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Celestial Jade is set hit the road, touring to locations in both Malaysia and Thailand before due to hit the auctions next year with the proceeds being given to charity.