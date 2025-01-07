Perodua Posts Record-Breaking Numbers With 358,102 Cars Sold In 2024

Perodua achieved a pretty significant milestone in 2024 by selling an all-time high of 358,102 units, a figure that represents an 8.4% increase from its previous record of 330,325 units in 2023, further cementing its position as the dominant volume player in the industry.

The company’s production figures also reached new heights, with 368,100 units manufactured in 2024—a 7.2% rise from the 343,400 units produced the previous year. This achievement surpasses Perodua’s installed production capacity of 320,000 units, underscoring the brand's operational efficiency.

“We have expanded far beyond our installed capacity of 320,000 units, showcasing dynamic synchronisation in meeting our shared objectives. This achievement shows our true potential and will be the benchmark for the industry in the years to come,” said Perodua President and Chief Executive Officer Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

Perodua estimates the total industry volume (TIV) for Malaysia in 2024 to have exceeded 814,000 units, giving the brand a commanding 44% market share. According to Zainal, Perodua was the primary growth driver for the automotive sector last year.

Breaking down the figures further, Perodua recorded a year-on-year increase of 0.7% in Q4 2024, with 97,741 units sold compared to 97,098 in Q4 2023. In December alone, the company sold 32,202 vehicles, marking a 3.2% year-on-year growth. On the after-sales front, Perodua serviced 3.4 million vehicles in 2024, a 9.7% increase from the 3.1 million recorded in 2023.

Looking ahead, Zainal acknowledged the challenges and opportunities that 2025 will bring, particularly with the rise of new automotive brands entering the market. One of the most significant developments for Perodua is its first-ever electric vehicle (EV) and one developed in-house.

The EV, previewed by the EMO-II concept at KLIMS 2024, is set to launch in the final quarter of 2025 with a price range of RM50,000 to RM90,000, approximately a full year after Proton had brought their Geely-derived eMAS 7 fully electric SUV to showrooms.