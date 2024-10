Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has launched the RFC MADANI "Care for Nature" campaign at Taman Eko Rimba Kledang Saiong. This initiative, part of the Rainforest Challenge (RFC) series, seeks to instil a deeper appreciation for the environment, marking a meaningful gesture in line with National Environment Day that falls on October 21st.

The campaign promotes best practices in environmental care, targeting not only 4x4 motorsport enthusiasts but also recreational forest-goers and outdoors enthusiasts, aiming to heighten awareness around environmental sustainability, conservation, and support the government’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions through various offset initiatives, such as tree planting.

Alongside the campaign launch, the Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim inaugurated the 2024 RFC Grand Final, which is set to take place in Perak from November 29th to December 9th.

The event kicked off with 30 4WD vehicles that symbolise the competitive spirit of RFC, which has propelled Malaysia onto the global stage in off-road motorsports and recognised as one of the world’s toughest motoring events with the RFC now ranking third alongside other elite competitions like the Dakar Rally and the BAJA 1000.

Founded in Malaysia in 1997, RFC has since expanded globally through the RFC Global Series, now held in over 20 countries, underscoring Malaysia’s commitment to environmental advocacy and challenging adventure sports.