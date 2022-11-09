Porsche Taycan crosses the 100,000th production unit mark

The Porsche Taycan has reached an all-important mark after the 100,000th unit rolled off its production line on 7 November 2022.

It's only been three years since the first all-electric Porsche started its production phase back in September 2019 at the Zuffenhausen main plant. As for the 100,000th unit, the Taycan Turbo S finished in Neptune Blue will be heading to meet with its new owner in the UK.

Taycan selling fast in the UK, China & USA

Apart from seeing quite a number of them here in Malaysia, the all-electric sports car from Porsche is also doing particularly well in markets like the UK, USA, and China. Three body styles with five powertrain options come in the form of the Taycan sports sedan, Taycan Cross Turismo, and the Taycan Sport Turismo.

According to Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line Taycan, "We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in production history so quickly – despite the recent challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage and the volatile Covid situation. With the Taycan, we have made a decidedly successful start in the electric age."

Over 100,000km distance travelled by customers

Quite a number of Taycan owners have already driven over 100,000km. One particular owner, Jean-Hubert Revolon, has already covered over 188,000km in his Taycan 4S since August 2020. The nature of his job requires a daily driving distance of 1,200km, and this guy has done so without using a single drop of fuel.

The Taycan 4S has the longest range of 513km (WLTP) but if it's power that you're looking for, the Taycan Turbo S is the current record holder for the fastest production electric car at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a time of 7 minutes and 33 seconds. Our personal favourite? The Taycan Cross Turismo, baby.