Shell Installs Solar Panels On Top Of 216 Stations

Shell Malaysia achieved another milestone in its attempt to reduce carbon emissions in its mobility operations by installing solar panels at 216 of its retail stations.

The installation of solar panels is part of Shell Malaysia's efforts to adopt a combination of measures to improve energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint, working together with Cleantech Solar to do it.

To date, a total of 22,505 Photovoltaic (PV) solar panels with a total capacity of 10.12 megawatts (MWp) have been installed on rooftops at 216 stations, which is part of the company's commitment to run safe, efficient, responsible and profitable business operations.

To put it into context, the current number of solar panels at its stations can generate 12,939 MWh of electricity, enough to power about 3,740 households in a year.

"At Shell, we aim to make the transition towards a low-carbon future possible for our operations and will always look out for initiatives that will enable us to provide cleaner and sustainable energy solutions for our customers. We have fitted 216 of our stations with solar panels and we will be progressing towards about 350 stations by the end of 2022,” said Seow Lee Ming, General Manager (GM) Mobility Shell.

In 2019, Shell Damansara Jaya and Shell Taman Connaught stations were the first two retail premises in Malaysia to receive a Green Building Index (GBI) Certification.

Shell has also become the first company in the Asia Pacific region to receive GBI certification.

The company is currently receiving GBI certification for five of its other stations, namely Shell Taman Connaught, Shell Damansara Jaya, Shell Mint Hotel, Shell Hentian Sebelah Tangkak and Shell Alor Pongsu.