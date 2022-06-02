Subang Jaya 2-Hour Parking Limit Causes Confusion

The Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) recently introduced and enforced the two-hour street parking limit yesterday (1 June 2022) around several USJ commercial areas or more commonly known as the Taipan Business Centre, particularly USJ10.

While the end result of reducing road congestion around the area during business hours seems to have somewhat a positive effect, feedback from the public working around the enforced locations seems to point in the other direction.

These two-hour parking zones can be identified by orange markings plus a huge sign in the spot that states "Zon Parkir 2 Jam". While this is clearly hard to miss, the colour of choice confuses the public with the almost similarly-coloured parking spots marked in red that indicate they are being rented on a monthly basis by businesses nearby like clinics and restaurants.

The latest report by The Star stated that a number of folks were having difficulties in differentiating the two and had to clarify the matter with one of the MBSJ officers nearby. For others, the use of parking apps like Smart Selangor Parking and Flexi Parking further add fuel to the fire as they only allow users to park for only an hour at a time.

This report also included that once the hour is up, these parking apps will only allow them to pay for the second hour after 30 minutes (if your parking timer ends at 12.30pm, you can only pay for the second hour at 1.00pm). Quite an annoying (yet effective) way to solve the parking issues if you ask us, especially when you have to vacate the spot and won't be allowed to park in the same area after using the two-hour limit.

More info on this as the story unfolds in the near future.